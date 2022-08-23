“House of the Dragon”: who are the Targaryens and a guide to understand their family tree

History does not remember the blood, it remembers the names. (HBO)

On the night of Sunday, August 21, the long-awaited House of the Dragon o dragon house, as is its name in Spanish. The series had a very good start that plunged us into the history of the Targaryen, two hundred years before the events that were narrated in the original fiction, Game of Thrones.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The first episode of the ten that will make up the broadcasts of this first season, took us fully into the universe of this family who knew how to be the absolute kings of the Seven Kingdoms and who occupied the Iron Throne. But who make up the Targaryen in this years? We bring you a guide to have on hand when you watch the series about who’s who of the House of the owners of dragons.

The Targaryens are the plot leaders of “House of the Dragon”. (HBOMax)

We must take as our starting point the end of the last government of rey Jaehaerys I which was characterized by a reign of peace and prosperity, since it had the dragons that defended it from any uprising attempt. But when the king falls ill and death feels close, he must choose an heir since he has no direct descendants (his sons had died).

So it is that the Great Council of Harrenhal is summoned, who voted between two options to define the successor and new king, after having discarded the 14 that had been postulated. The possible candidates are on the one hand Rhaenys Targaryen (interpreted by Eve Best), who has more strength by blood to occupy the throne, although with the disadvantage of being a woman, and on the other hand, Viserys Targaryen (embodied by Paddy Considine), who is next to Rhaenys in age. The vote gives Viserys as the winner of this contest, who is crowned as King of Westeros.

Viserys Targaryen, the new king of “House of the Dragon”. (HBOMax)

Now, the story advances to the new year of the reign of Viserys (remember that all these events take place 172 years after the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, which coincides with the death of her father, the Mad King, characters we met in Game of Thrones), where he is awaiting the long-awaited birth of his new son. Longing for him to be a boy, his eldest daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen (in the skin of the Australian Milly Alcock in the years of youth and then performed by Emma D’Arcy), understands that she does not have many chances of inheriting her father because she is a woman.

The young woman takes refuge both in her dragon Sirax, which she enjoys riding that takes her through the skies, and in her friend Alicent Hightower (performed in the younger years by Emily Carey and then by Olivia Cooke), who is in turn the daughter of Otto Hightower (embodied by Rhys Ifans, A place called Notting Hillslisten)), central character of the series and right-hand man of King Viserys who is still grieving the death of his wife.

Otto Hightower (played by Rhys Ifans) is the King’s right-hand man in “House of the Dragon.” (HBOMax)

On the other hand we have Emma, mother of Rhaenyra and wife of Viserys, who is about to give birth to her second baby after several pregnancy losses and premature deaths of her children (in total she lost 5). Both she and her husband and her daughter Rhaenyra are expecting a baby boy.

And on the other hand we have the sinister brother of King Viserys, Daemon Targaryen (on the skin of Matt Smith, The Crown in the first two seasons), who fervently wants to occupy the Iron Throne. Until now he holds the role of commander of the City Guard, but he wants more power and his brother denies him. He is married to Lady Rhea Royce, heir to Runestone in the Vale of Arryn, a woman he despises. In principle they did not advance if we will see her in this first season, but if so, the rumor is that she would be played by Rachel Redford.

Emila D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in her adulthood. (HBOMax)

The first episode ended with Rhgaenyra on the throne, finally inheriting her father and receiving recognition from the other houses. We will see how the fate of this family continues.

CONTINUE READING:

House of the Dragon: seven key facts you need to know before watching it

House of the Dragon: data and essential chapters before returning to the universe of Game of Thrones

The strict requirements that the new James Bond must meet