House Prices In The US Expected To Fall By Late 2022

Median house prices in the US are expected to fall 2.5% by the end of 2022, the Mortgage Bankers Association reveals. Although the trade group (based in Washington, DC) expects average prices to initially rise in the first quarter of 2022 to $362,000 (showing a 15.3% gain year-over-year), they’ll purportedly eventually drop to $352,000 by the end of the year. At the same time, mortgage rates are expected to increase and slow consumer spending.

Inflation to blame

Prolonged inflation is thought to be to blame for the price change. In turn, this boosts the likelihood of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, and therefore mortgage rates, in order to attempt to control inflation. Higher mortgage rates ultimately prevent as many buyers from making purchases and therefore cause prices to decline. “The economy and labor market rebounded in 2021, but overall growth fell short of expectations because of stubborn supply chain issues that fueled faster inflation, slowed consumer spending, and presented challenges in filling the record number of job openings available,” explains Michael Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association. “With inflation elevated and the unemployment rate dropping fast, the Federal Reserve will begin to taper its asset purchases by the end of this year and will raise short-term rates by the end of 2022.”

Mortgage rates on the rise

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average price of a 30-year fixed mortgage rate will rise by 3.7% by the third quarter of 2022, and 4% by the end of 2022. Even with low interest rates, homeowners typically end up paying tens or potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars purely in interest alone over the course of the average 25-year mortgage term. By working to pay off their mortgage early, however, homeowners can save significant money on interest payments and free up their income to spend elsewhere. Fortunately, a mortgage calculator can help homeowners work out how fast they can pay off their mortgage and how much they can save on interest charges.

Declining refinancing demand

Rising interest rates are also set to significantly lower demand for refinancing in 2022. In fact, total origination volume is expected to decline by 33% to $2.59 trillion. In contrast, mortgage originations used to purchase homes are set to increase 9% to an all-time high of $1.73 trillion in 2022. This increase marks a departure from 2020’s record production rates, which saw interest rates dip to record lows while the pandemic sparked a boom in homebuyer demand. Competition between lenders is also consequently expected to increase.

“Many lenders will rely more heavily on their servicing business to achieve financial goals,” comments Marina Walsh, vice president of industry analysis at the Mortgage Bankers Association. “The servicing outlook is more complicated today, with the expiration of many COVID-19-related forbearances and the need to place borrowers into post-forbearance workouts.” Servicing fees may also go up as servicers endeavor to fulfill regulatory requirements along with the needs of borrowers and investors.