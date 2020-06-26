‘Household Man’ Star Mike Henry Will No Longer Play Cleveland Brown – Variety

Mike Henry is exiting his position as Cleveland Brown on “Household Man.”

Henry made the announcement Friday on Twitter. “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Household Man for 20 years,” he wrote. “I like this character, however individuals of coloration ought to play characters of coloration. Due to this fact, I can be stepping down from the position.”

Henry has been with “Household Man” its first season in 1999. Along with Cleveland, he additionally voices Consuela, a Latina maid, on the long-running animated sequence along with quite a few different minor characters. Henry additionally voiced Cleveland and his Black stepson, Rallo Tubbs, on the spin-off sequence “The Cleveland Present,” which aired on Fox for 4 seasons from 2009 to 2013.

He’s now the most recent white actor to announce they may not voice a personality of coloration on an animated present. Jenny Slate introduced on Wednesday that she would not play the biracial character Missy on the favored Netflix present “Large Mouth.” Not lengthy after that, Kristen Bell introduced she could be stepping down from her position as a biracial character within the upcoming Apple animated sequence “Central Park.”

