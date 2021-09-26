Households who misplaced their lives within the motion were given jobs, new Punjab CM passed over appointment letters

Bathinda: Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi passed over executive process appointment letters to the households of 2 farmers who misplaced their lives all over the agitation towards the Centre’s agricultural rules. An reputable commentary mentioned the Leader Minister along side Deputy Leader Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited the home of agricultural laborer Sukhpal Singh (30) in Bathinda’s Mandi Kalan village and passed over the appointment letter of presidency process to his elder brother Nath Singh.Additionally Learn – Bharat Bandh: ‘Bharat Bandh’ of farmers on Monday, Congress made this attraction to its staff and leaders

Sukhpal Singh was sick all over a farmers' sit-in at Delhi's Tikri border and was once being handled on the Postgraduate Institute of Clinical Schooling and Analysis (PGIMER) Chandigarh, the place he died on March 31 this 12 months. Expressing gratitude to the Leader Minister, Nath Singh mentioned that as introduced by means of the Punjab Executive, the circle of relatives has already won monetary help of Rs.5 lakh, which is getting used for the restore in their previous space.

The Leader Minister and Deputy Leader Minister additionally passed over the appointment letter to Gurmail Singh of Chauke village in Rampura tehsil of Bathinda, the commentary mentioned. Gurmail's most effective son Jashanpreet Singh (18) died on the Tikri border in January this 12 months. Channi mentioned that the state executive is dedicated to assist the households on this hour of disaster.

The Leader Minister mentioned, “Those farmers, agricultural laborers sacrificed their lives all over the agitation towards the cruel agricultural rules.” The toiling farmers of the state, who’ve made India self-sufficient in meals manufacturing, are at the roads.

Channi mentioned that those rules is probably not carried out within the state. He mentioned that the Punjab Meeting has already rejected those rules as their major function is to break the farmers. In the meantime, the Leader Minister on Sunday introduced that each and every cotton cultivator who’s struggling losses because of the pest ‘crimson bollworm’ will likely be given repayment by means of the federal government.