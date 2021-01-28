Housemarque PS5 Exclusive Returnal Delays Release

Returnal, the Housemarque exclusive for PS5, has delayed its launch from March 19, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

In the PlayStation announcement, SIE and Housemarque, it is explained that they have chosen to move the release date “in order to give the team extra time to continue polishing the game to the level of quality that players have come to expect from Housemarque.”.

In any case, beyond that comment nothing else is specified. Nothing strange either, taking into account that we are talking about just a month of difference with respect to the date initially indicated.

Regarding the Housemarque game (which turned 25 years old in 2020), we remind you that Returnal is a somewhat more ambitious game than the previous studio titles. It is a fast-paced third-person shooter with roguelike elements, which takes place in a dark world and in which our protagonist is trapped in a time loop.

