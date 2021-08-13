Housing certificates issued to greater than 98000 Kashmiri migrants until June finish

Kashmir Homestead certificates By way of the top of June, 98600 Kashmiri migrants had been given place of abode certificates. Officers gave this knowledge on Friday. Giving main points, officers stated 90,430 place of abode certificate had been issued to Kashmiri Pandits whilst 2340 households of displaced Kashmiris had been registered as new migrants. Amongst them 8,170 individuals got place of abode certificate.Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade assault on BJP chief’s area in Rajouri, 5 injured

In a similar way, 2988 households of Displaced Individuals (POJKs) of Pakistan-occupied-J&Ok residing outdoor Jammu and Kashmir had been additionally registered and home certificate issued to them, in keeping with officers.

Aid and Rehabilitation Commissioner TK Bhat, who's overseeing and tracking the method of issuing citizenship certificate and recent registration of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and POJK individuals, stated the method began in July ultimate 12 months.

Any Kashmiri Pandit or such displaced particular person, who migrated from Kashmir earlier than independence and has any proof of immovable belongings in Jammu and Kashmir right through or after 1944, is entitled to residency/citizenship on this Union Territory. Is.

On Would possibly 16 ultimate 12 months, the Jammu and Kashmir management took a historical determination by means of opening new registrations for Kashmiri migrants and displaced other folks and cleared the path for the inclusion of eligible individuals who had left the Union Territory.

