Houston Astros Cheating Scandal Docuseries Coming to Quibi – Variety

Quibi and LeBron James’ Uninterrupted sports activities media firm are teaming up for a brand new docuseries a few dishonest scandal that has gone down in baseball infamy.

The short-form content material platform has ordered “Signal Language” (working title), a sequence which goals to give viewers an inside take a look at the Houston Astros signal stealing scandal and its unprecedented fallout.

Per the logline for the sequence, it would look to “transcend the baseball diamond to discover bigger themes of greed, dishonest, corruption, sportsmanship, and social media activism.” Information of the sequence comes round two months after it was introduced that “Gradual Burn” producers Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons are wanting to hit a house run with a podcast in regards to the Astros’ controversial World Sequence-winning 2017 season, which they then intend to adapt right into a scripted sequence.

“Signal Language” additionally hails from investigative filmmaking firm The Cinemart, which final yr launched the Hulu doc “Fyre Fraud” in regards to the notorious Fyre Pageant debacle within the Bahamas. The sequence intends to leverage Uninterrupted’s podcast “R2C2” with CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco and the corporate’s entry to high athletes and sports activities reporters to create the definitive doc in regards to the scandal that rocked America’s pastime.

Maverick Carter, who co-founded Uninterrupted with LeBron James, is govt producing alongside Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Jason Stein. Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst are directing the sequence, in addition to exec producing with Michael Gasparro for Cinemart.

Quibi, which launched again in early April, was within the headlines earlier this week when its founder Jeffrey Katzenberg blamed its underwhelming subscriber depend to this point on the coronavirus in a New York occasions interview.