How 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette Felt About Season 4’s Big Death

Spoilers for the ending of 13 Cause’s Why Season Four are mentioned beneath.
After 4 seasons, Netflix’s controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why got here to an finish. The sequence’ remaining season bowed on the streamer this previous Friday (June 5), and among the many many issues stirring up a dialog round 13 Reasons Why is that vital dying. Star Dylan Minnette is now opening up about how he felt about it.
In 13 Reasons Why’s sequence finale, Justin Foley tragically dies from AIDS problems. Season 4’s dying marked one other searing loss for Clay, who had bonded together with his adopted brother regardless of earlier occasions, specifically Justin beginning the domino impact that resulted in Hannah’s suicide. Reflecting on the lack of Justin, Dylan Minnette advised EW:
I bear in mind all season Brandon and I have been particularly hoping that it will be Justin, and we have been pushing for it and we’d plead to Brian making the case of why we really feel prefer it ought to be him, as a result of he and I each felt that it will have the largest emotional affect on the sequence given Justin’s complete arc. After all it is devastating and tragic and we all know that individuals would like to see him survive, however I feel that is what makes it all of the extra highly effective. Clearly it is essentially the most miserable transfer the present may make, however I really feel prefer it’s additionally in keeping with the present to make that alternative within the final episode, to take advantage of devastating alternative. It feels actually poetic as a result of the largest arc of a relationship that Clay has had within the present is with Justin.
Dylan Minnette acknowledges the miserable nature of Justin’s dying in Season 4. Nonetheless, 13 Reasons Why is infamous for its darkish and unrelenting twists, so Justin’s passing is just not fully with out precedent. Minnette additionally cites the arc between Clay and Justin as performing as a through-line for the sequence.
Hannah, whose titular causes for committing suicide, dominated the primary season, didn’t return for the sequence’ third outing, however Justin was a significant character all through the present, together with Season 4. For Dylan Minnette, it made whole sense for the sequence to trace again to that with the complete circle nature of Justin’s dying. As Minnette stated:
The primary dialog you see Clay have with anybody within the very first episode is with Justin, and it is truly Clay’s first strains of the present. They’re clearly enemies in Season 1, after which it goes all the best way to them loving one another greater than anybody and turning into brothers and holding his hand on his deathbed. It is also the final dialog between Clay and any of the scholars — it is in Clay’s head, however the faculty essay scene. It appears like the proper bookend as a result of the finale type of feels just like the story of Justin and the primary episode did as a result of he was the primary tape. I really feel prefer it was a robust option to make and as devastating as it’s, I’m so comfortable that Brian ended up making the choice to do it as a result of it simply felt proper. If we have been going to do it to anybody, I really feel like we wanted to go there and put the bookend on it.
It’s undoubtedly not misplaced on 13 Reasons Why’s viewers that Justin began the autumn of dominos that in the end led to Hannah’s dying, which was the tragedy that started the sequence and impacted its many subsequent occasions, together with these tapes. Season 4’s conclusion meant that the one who began Hannah in the direction of her dying additionally died.
Thus, Hannah’s dying in 13 Reasons Why’s premiere and Justin’s dying within the finale additionally act as bookends to 1 one other. For Dylan Minnette, the principle bookends lie in Clay’s relationship with Justin, and it seems Minette was not the one one on board with Justin dying within the abbreviated remaining season. Brandon Flynn was, too!
From enemies to brothers — there isn’t any higher journey for these two characters. Justin had struggled together with his heroin dependancy all through the sequence’ run, however regardless of the devastating nature of his final dying and lots of followers hoping it will not come to move, Dylan Minnette stands behind it and sees it as a “sturdy alternative.”
Whether or not Justin would get to the opposite facet of his dependancy was one of many seven questions we had heading into Season 4. Sadly, his dying places a tragic finish to that question. Do you assume that 13 Reasons Why made the precise name by killing off Justin in Season 4? Vote within the ballot beneath and let your emotions be identified.
All 4 seasons of 13 Reasons Why are streaming on Netflix. It is among the streaming large’s many 2020 premieres. When you want one thing to carry your spirits after watching, take a look at this summer time’s schedule.
