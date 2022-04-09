How a company from Murcia tightens the nuts to the largest firms in the world: this is how PcComponentes works

Currently, the stores online of technology are something so common and of such daily use that we no longer even remember what our life was like before them. Certainly, they were not common in 2005, when PcComponentes was born, betting on a digital business of internet sales and also focusing on components and peripherals.

For almost two decades, the brand has been earning the affection and respect of its customers with quality products and close customer service and advice. Currently, PcComponentes turns 17 giving an outstanding service even by the Organization of Consumers and Users. To celebrate the birthday, PcComponentes arrives full of discounts, contests and even a fun spot in which they have had the company’s own employees.

This has been the evolution of PcComponentes

PcComponentes gets its name from the technical elements for personal computers that it sold almost exclusively at the beginning. Although this Murcia-based company soon made the leap to general electronics such as cameras, laptops or televisions, adapting to the demand and changing trends of its customers.

throughout the years has been making a hole next to giants with which it is able to compete due to its quality policy for the client, the way in which it applies the product guarantee or its technology experts with a 5-star service. It even helped adopt Black Friday in Spain, pioneering the import of this event.

The importance of quality service

During the 17 years of activity, PcComponentes has given a very high weight on customer service, which has exceptionally high positive valuation ratios in the sector. For example, 97% of the evaluations in telephone attention are positive and 94% in CSAT Global, that is, counting all channels. Partly due to a wait time of less than a minute, which in chat is reduced to only 19 seconds of waiting.

The ticket system is also fast, resolving four out of five tickets in less than five hours. If we add to this a website designed to maximize the user experience and an excellent after-sales service, it is not surprising that PcComponentes has stood out in the sector and is able to compete with giants.

This treatment and quality has been highly valued by customers. In fact, all the markers, from reviews on Google Maps to specialized business portals, give the brand a very good rating. Trustpilot, the website specialized in rating business activity, collects more than 5,500 opinions about the brand, which a score of 4.1 out of 5 . In iGraal go up to 4.5.

Until the OCU has highlighted PcComponentes . According to the satisfaction survey of the Organization of Consumers and Users, the eCommerce of PcComponentes is the “first Spanish eCommerce in terms of valuation by internet users”. Years of hard work serving customers has paid off.

Help setting up computers

One of the best valued services is the one that gave them national fame: that they help you configure the computer you need , based on given specifications. Although for obvious reasons this brand has been a pole of attraction for experienced buyers who know the products very well, the truth is that all customers benefit from a guided purchase.

Users often know what needs their device has to fulfill, but not what components this translates into. To solve this problem, PcComponentes has a catalog of the best configurations that are updated with the new models. In addition, and coinciding with its 17th anniversary, the company has launched new services, such as the possibility of hire a computer setup at home .





Constant improvement of services

Among other of the best valued services of the brand during these 17 years are the Replacement guarantee in 24 hours or the Support Center that, in addition, now extends its opening hours. Both provide peace of mind to the customer and, above all, confidence in the brand.

The 24-Hour Replacement Guarantee is a replacement or refund service within one day for products found to be defective. This express warranty app. In addition, since this year users also have free returns.

And most importantly, if you need to resolve any type of doubt, at PcComponentes it is easy and simple to contact them through their Support center . You choose if you prefer to contact via ticket, chat, WhatsApp or phone, where waiting times are usually less than a minute.

The importance of community

PcComponentes would not have been a successful company for so many years without the invaluable contribution of a community, which has helped improve the quality with honest feedback and quality reviews. Not all sales portals online they can claim that their reviews are truthful.





In fact, it has been shown how some eCommerce accept or even facilitate reviews false that have no value for the user, either because they are allowed in the first instance or because they are not pursued once published or because they take time to delete them. Fake reviews are a serious transparency issue and a headache for customers. This is not the case with PcComponentes.

The comments available on the file for each product are representative of the quality of the product, its characteristics or its suitability for the user. Because they are honest reviews from customers who have paid for your product. This is especially useful for the client who is not very clear about what they are looking for, but what their needs are.

Celebrating its 17 years fulfilling offers and raffles

On the occasion of the 17th birthday of PcComponentes, the brand has launched daily raffles for which it is worth keeping an eye on social networks ( Instagram , Twitter , Facebook ). In addition, from March 7 to 13 there will be special offers on 500 products on sale with up to 45% discountincluding offers flash daily. Among these products, the most demanded categories stand out: laptops, desktops, TVs, mobiles or monitors, among others.





Among the laptops currently on sale are the Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 or the Lenovo V15 G2 two highly demanded and balanced products for the gaming and office automation, respectively, on which PcComponentes allows you to purchase a pack with a Microsoft 365 Personal license with a digital download. In desktop stands out the MSI MAG Codex 5 11TG-814EU with free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

The ZTE Blade A51 It is one of the mobile terminals on offer. This 6.52” Android device incorporates a rear fingerprint reader and an octa-core processor. PcComponentes clients highlight its quality/price adequacy. The battery (3200 mAh) includes fast charging and its operating system (Android 11 Go) is perfect for users looking for a lighter and more fluid OS.

Among the offers there are also screens, as is the case of the Samsung QE43Q67AAUXXH and the MSI Optix G27C7 . While the Samsung draws attention to its Quantum Dot technology and HDR10+ that highlights deeper blacks, the MSI has a curved gaming screen for greater gaming immersion.