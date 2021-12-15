How a fight between Pepsi and Coca-Cola spawned the most beloved craze in video game history

Although there is nothing written in stone about tastes, for most of us who grew up in the 90s there is no better aesthetic than the one that the controls gave us and transparent consoles with translucent housings. The world of design peaked right there, leaving a mark that many of us have not yet been able to recover from.

Who had the idea? What was the first translucent pot? Why out of the blue all companies, from Apple until Nintendo, did they start launching transparent products? The story of how you got to see the circuits of your Game Boy began with a car and exploded with a commercial battle between cola.

The fashion of transparent

Consoles, computers, telephones, radios, toys, clocks, diskettes… In the mid-1990s, the aesthetics of transparent technology became standard. There was no designer who did not want to join the fashion industry, and even companies like Apple, today remembered for the sobriety of their pots, ended up embracing those fluorine colors that revealed the inside of the machines.

However, it was not there that the idea was born, and it was not the world of technology that decided to embark on the idea of ​​manufacturing transparent products. To go back to the first transparent product, we have to travel to 1939, when Pontiac He took advantage of the creation of Plexiglas to create a transparent car that they would call the ghost car.

The invention of transparent plexiglass – discovered by chance when a sample was left exposed to the sun – became a way to offer more moldable and harder transparent surfaces, so during the following years it was used as a way to show the public how a device worked inside, not necessarily for commercial purposes.





After a brief rebound in the 1960s, the idea was forgotten until, in the early 1990s, the fashion for transparent was once again loud. Not from the hand of technology, for that would be a few more years, but in the world of drinks and food.

A battle between colorless drinks

At a time when the cult of the body is beginning to gain traction, the importance of our diet is beginning to be looked at with a magnifying glass by public bodies, trying to control what type of additives are added and what all that implies to eat foods full of pastel colors.

Although the main brands of carbonated drinks already had light versions, in Pepsi They decide to go one step further. If the problem is all those additives that give food color, they would launch a new transparent version of their famous drink, the Crystal Pepsi.

What began as a success due to the interest generated and a great marketing campaign, would soon start to deflate because of the competition.

A Coke, who had already had a hard time experimenting with new flavors, the idea of ​​a transparent drink did not appeal to him in the least, but they decided to play dirty to avoid Pepsi take control of that market.

Just a few months later, in late 1992, Coca-Cola launched Tab Clear, but unlike its competitors who had two versions and did not appeal to one version “less“of his product, he did so by presenting it as a sugar-free drink.

Selling it like this instead of as a fashionable and different alternative, the public ended up associating the Tab Clear with the Crystal Pepsi and, therefore, determining that that diet alternative was a worse version than normal Coca-Cola.

Six months after its launch, the Tab Clear disappeared from the shelves with a resounding failure and, on a rebound, that kamikaze tactic He also took Pepsi and the rest of the transparent drinks – including beers – that had joined the trend.

The day Apple copied Nintendo

But nevertheless the fashion of the transparent had just started and, although the beverages passed away, other companies began to use the idea to demonstrate the purity of their products or, as in the case of technology, as an excuse to differentiate themselves from other brands and draw attention.

Although it is more diffuse in products like those of Nintendo, which already in 1996 presented a transparent version of Game Boy Pocket, the relationship between that fever for food and transparent technology has its peak in the promotion campaign of Apple for the iMac G3, where the term “no artificial colors”To present the new range of computers sponsored by Steve Jobs.





Although years later other companies such as Sony The Xbox They would also timidly add to the nostalgia factor for transparency, who went out of their way for the idea were actually the designers of Nintendo, which already triumphed with the Nintendo 64 with translucent colors and then did the same with later consoles, especially portable ones.

And so, as it came, it also left. Despite a few slaps like those of the transparent versions of Nintendo 2DS or that limited edition of PS4 Pro, the fashion of translucent products He passed away in the real world and lived forever in our memory.





Either out of nostalgia or because deep down we like to see the world burn, the day is coming when someone tells me that they would not like to see that mythical fashion back in which to see the circuits through a transparent machine.

Taking into account how much we fight over any nonsense, it is still curious that in this case the majority always row in the same direction. Even if it’s just one more option, I hope I will come back one day with the same strength.

