How a Scottish woman’s sense of smell may drive new diagnostic methods for Parkinson’s

Scientists relied on the 72-year-old Scotswoman’s rare condition to help identify people with the neurological condition (Twitter)

A Scottish woman who discovered she could detect the Parkinson with his sense of smell inspired scientists to develop a Test what could be used for diagnosticarlo. A group of researchers of Manchester claims to have created and New method that can detect the disease in three minutes. But before it can be used in clinics or by GPs, further study will be required to validate the findings.

Scientific work was inspired by Joy Milne, a retired nurse from Perth, a city in the center of Scotland, UK. The 72-year-old woman he knew that your husband Les suffered from Parkinson more of 12 years before of being diagnosed with the disease.

“It had a rather unpleasant musty smell, especially around the shoulders and the back of the neck, and her skin had definitely changed.”

Joy Milne, 72, was able to sniff out her husband’s Parkinson’s 12 years before he was diagnosed, because the way he smelled changed (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand)



Milne only noticed the bond between smell and the illness after her husband was diagnosed and they met people who had the same smell at a support group for Parkinson’s patients in the UK. The man he died in June 2015.

Now a team at the University of Manchester, in collaboration with Joy, developed a simple skin rub test which they claim has a 95% accuracy under laboratory conditions detecting whether people have Parkinson’s. The scientists, who published their study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, analyzed the sebum, the oily substance of the skin, collected with a cotton swab in the patients backan area that tends to be washed less frequently.

Using mass spectrometry, compared to 79 people with Parkinson with a control group of 71 people who they did not have the disease. The investigation found over 4,000 unique compounds in the samples, of which 500 were different between people with Parkinson’s and the group without the disease.

Researchers at the University of Manchester used cotton swabs to take samples from people and identify the compounds present with mass spectrometry (Getty Images)

For the teacher Perdita Barran, who led the investigation, “currently there is no chemical test to detect disease Parkinson and thousands of people are on waiting lists for a neurological consultation.” The expert assured that develop a confirmation test that could be used by a GP would be “transformer”.

“At the moment we developed it in a research lab and now we are working with colleagues in hospital analytical labs to transfer our test to them so they can use it. We hope that within two years we can start examining to people in Manchester,” the expert added in a statement. Scientists now need to validate their findings in a clinical laboratory before it can be used in patients. James Jopling, Director of Parkinson’s UK in Scotland, asserted that the discovery could mark “a actual difference for people living with the disease.

“Currently, without a definitive test, people have to wait months or years to be diagnosed, so it’s incredibly important that people get the treatment and support they need and that researchers can start new treatments,” explained Joy.

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease of the nervous system that affects movement and is neurodegenerative. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world (REUTERS)

Milne knows what an earlier diagnosis would have meant to her and her family. “We could have spent more time with the family,” she noted. And she added: “We would have traveled more. If we had known earlier, she could have explained the mood swings and depression to him.”

The night before her husband diedhe made her promise that I would investigate his sense of smell. “It will make a difference,” her late husband told Joy, according to the woman who is currently working with scientists around the world to see if you can smell other diseasessuch as cancer and tuberculosis.

“I have to go shopping very early or very late because of people’s perfumes, I can’t go into the chemical products aisle in the supermarket. So yeah, a curse at times, but I’ve also gone to Tanzania and I have researched tuberculosis and the cancer in the United States, only preliminary work. So es a curse and a benefit.”

According to the 72-year-old woman, she can sometimes smell people who have Parkinson’s while she is in the supermarket or walking down the street (REUTERS)

The Scotswoman says that sometimes you can smell people who have Parkinson’s while you are in the supermarket or walking down the street, but that the ethical doctors warned him that he cannot tell him. “What GP would accept a man or woman walking in saying ‘the woman who smells Parkinson’s told me I have it’? Maybe in the future, but not now”, he concluded.

The Parkinson is the neurological condition fastest growing in the world. Estimates of 2019 showed that more than 8 million peoples suffered from it in the world, according to HIM. There is not treatment, in definitive diagnostic test, and doctors diagnose patients by looking at the symptom including, among others, the difficulty walking, speaking and tremors.

This disease is considered one of the most common neurodegenerative pathologies related to age and affects 1% of older people 60 years and 0.3% of the general population, according to the University of Texas School of Medicine, United States. Meanwhile, in the Argentina it is calculated that more than 90,000 people live with this disease, according to the Argentinian Parkinson Association.

