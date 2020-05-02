How Abuse On The Set Of One Tree Hill Still Affects Hilarie Burton’s Life

Go away a Remark
One Tree Hill ended its nine-season run in 2012, however sequence star Hilarie Burton left the present in 2009, later alleging that she suffered years of abuse by the hands of showrunner Mark Schwahn, which reportedly included being kissed on the mouth towards her will. Burton gives additional particulars about her years on the present in her new memoir, The Rural Diaries, and he or she not too long ago opened up about how the abuse on the set of One Tree Hill nonetheless impacts her life.
In 2017, a former One Tree Hill author named Audrey Wauchope tweeted that she and her writing accomplice on the time had been sexually harassed after they labored on the present in Season 7. That, in flip, prompted Hilarie Burton and 17 different girls — together with Chicago P.D.’s Sophia Bush — to jot down a letter accusing Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment. Following the allegations, an inside investigation was carried out that in the end resulted in Schwahn’s firing from his job as The Royals’ showrunner. Within the pages of The Rural Diaries — which is out Could 5 — Burton provides extra perception in regards to the allegations and her experiences with Schwahn. Burton says the years of abuse nonetheless pisses her off to this present day and has impacted her life and children:
I’ll all the time be offended. It impacts how I father or mother [George]. She is going to by no means be a pleaser. If my daughter tells somebody to f— off, superior. I want I had had the flexibility to do this.
Hilarie Burton concedes to Those that her time on One Tree Hill wasn’t all unhealthy, however says that the alleged abuse she suffered by way of closely weighed on her. She remembers being instructed to not inform anybody at Warner Bros. in regards to the alleged harassment from Mark Schwahn as a result of it will finish her profession and he or she’d be “labeled a troublemaker.”
What’s extra, Hilarie Burton says she’s spoken to her ten-year-old son Gus about her expertise on One Tree Hill, at the very least to a point. Right here’s how she frames it for him when it comes to why she continues discussing all the great and unhealthy facets of her years on the present:
He is aware of one thing unhealthy went down on that set and he asks me, ‘Why do you continue to do conventions for it? Why do you continue to speak about it?’ However I’m making a call as an grownup to give attention to the great, to give attention to the fan base and the crew and the truth that I received to study my craft on daily basis. It was an exquisite alternative for me to stretch. And now that [the allegations] are on the market, all of us simply get to collectively give this sigh of reduction.
Extra not too long ago, Hilarie Burton and her husband, The Strolling Useless’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, at present host the weekly Friday Evening In with the Morgans, a video chat-based sequence on AMC that’s filmed on Burton and Morgan’s farm in upstate New York.
