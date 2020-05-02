How Abuse On The Set Of One Tree Hill Still Affects Hilarie Burton’s Life

In 2017, a former One Tree Hill author named Audrey Wauchope tweeted that she and her writing accomplice on the time had been sexually harassed after they labored on the present in Season 7. That, in flip, prompted Hilarie Burton and 17 different girls — together with Chicago P.D.’s Sophia Bush — to jot down a letter accusing Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment. Following the allegations, an inside investigation was carried out that in the end resulted in Schwahn’s firing from his job as The Royals’ showrunner. Within the pages of The Rural Diaries — which is out Could 5 — Burton provides extra perception in regards to the allegations and her experiences with Schwahn. Burton says the years of abuse nonetheless pisses her off to this present day and has impacted her life and children: