How A+E Is Using Snapchat Free Content to Pull in Younger Audiences

Millennial and Gen Z shoppers watch much less conventional tv than their elders, and the pay-TV sector continues to face a seeming demise by a thousand cuts with the regular sting of cord-cutting: A projected 6.6 million U.S. households are anticipated to have canceled pay-TV service by the tip of 2020.

Amid this difficult backdrop, what’s a cable programmer like A+E Networks — whose core enterprise depends on cable and satellite tv for pc affiliate charges and TV advert income — to do?

This 12 months, A+E has doubled down on a digital technique with Snap, geared toward cultivating new followers. A+E Networks, a 50-50 three way partnership of Disney and Hearst, says it has discovered success in reaching new, younger-skewing audiences by increasing its distribution of free 5-8 minute clips of choose TV present franchises on the fast-growing Snapchat app.

In accordance to A+E, the free content material has drawn tens of millions of distinctive viewers for unscripted exhibits, together with Historical past’s “Kings of Ache” (pictured above) and “Solid in Fireplace” and Lifetime’s “Carry It!” The vast majority of these customers are far youthful than its common TV viewership: On Snapchat, 79% of the customers who watched “Solid in Fireplace” clips are beneath 24, whereas 73% of “Kings of Ache” and 66% for “Carry It!” have been in that youthful bracket.

“By launching our premium collection on Snapchat, we’re hitting new, a lot youthful audiences that won’t have in any other case been uncovered to our exhibits throughout linear,” says Morgan Greco, senior VP of digital enterprise improvement for A+E Networks.

Extra particulars on A+E’s Snapchat metrics: Historical past’s “Kings of Ache,” whose two hosts journey the world to get bitten and stung by among the most harmful animals on the planet, had over 1 million subscribers lower than two months after clips of episodes premiered June 9 on Snapchat. Thus far, the “Kings of Ache” content material has scored practically 19 million distinctive viewers.

As well as, “Solid in Fireplace,” after episode clips of the sword-crafting competitors collection premiered in April, has greater than 1 million subscribers on the app. All informed, the present has had 16 million whole distinctive viewers and about 824,000 distinctive views. “Carry It!”, Lifetime’s actuality present about hip-hop majorette competitions, premiered Aug. 19 and has had 4 million distinctive viewers and 74.5 million distinctive views. And “MonsterQuest” (which premiered Oct. 13 on the app to promote specials on Historical past’s linear channel) had practically 5 million views and 500,000 distinctive viewers in lower than three weeks.

In fact, it’s troublesome (if not unattainable) to straight correlate digital beneficial properties with TV viewership. However Greco says the Snapchat partnership is a win-win: The programmer can get Snapchat customers in its exhibits whereas additionally producing revenue from advertisements offered by Snap towards its content material.

“As we proceed to see development of our short-form content material, we’ve discovered that viewers are actively trying to find extra of the long-form content material throughout different platforms, together with our linear manufacturers — getting us nearer to that holy grail of push-and-pull throughout varied platforms,” says Greco. As well as to Snapchat, A+E distributes free episodes and clips by itself digital platforms in addition to third-party companies together with YouTube and the Roku Channel.

Snapchat in explicit has a coveted person base, given its recognition amongst teenagers and younger adults. Within the third quarter of 2020, Snapchat had a mean of 249 million every day lively customers, up 11 million sequentially and an 18% year-over-year improve. Snapchat says it reaches round 90% of all 13-24 year-olds in the U.S. — greater than Fb, Instagram and Messenger mixed. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel attributed Snapchat’s Q3 development to “product innovation and infrastructure enhancements.” Content additionally contributed to the app’s quarterly elevate: Complete every day time spent by Snapchatters watching exhibits in the app elevated greater than 50% year-over-year in the quarter.

“A+E Networks’ collection are attracting giant numbers on Snapchat — totally different from our linear audiences and strong in some ways,” says Mark Garner, A+E Networks’ EVP of content material licensing and enterprise improvement. “It’s the truth that legacy manufacturers akin to Historical past and Lifetime, in the case of [Snapchat’s user base], matter. You recognize that the premium content material we convey is top quality, and so they need that content material. They only need it in a special means than maybe we’re serving it via conventional mechanisms.”

The objective, as Garner outlines it, is to attempt to hold a virtuous circle going: By rising the touchpoints for sampling free A+E content material, that ideally will convey new subscribers into the pay-TV ecosystem. That’s essential for A+E Networks, which doesn’t have an aggressive direct-to-consumer streaming technique alongside the strains of Disney Plus, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max or NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

That mentioned, this digital push-and-pull technique gained’t be a cure-all for the secular declines A+E and the remainder of the U.S. pay TV business face. For Disney’s fiscal 12 months 2019 (ended Sept. 28, 2019), the Mouse Home took an impairment cost of $170 million on its fairness funding in A+E Networks. Disney cited decrease income from A+E based mostly on “a lower in affiliate and promoting revenues and better advertising and marketing prices.”

Correction: An earlier model of this story mentioned A+E Networks is distributing full episodes of its exhibits on Snapchat; in reality, it’s posting self-contained clips from exhibits which might be 5-8 minutes lengthy.