How Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Hydra Twist Will Impact The Agents In Season 7

With respect to S.H.I.E.L.D. saving Hydra, we dwell in a morally complicated world and S.H.I.E.L.D. steadily has to do issues which might be a query of are you doing extra hurt or extra good. Additionally, the thought of getting to avoid wasting Hydra would simply annoy the hell out of our characters, which we like, and create massive riffs between them. We’re at all times on the lookout for battle between characters and every season we are inclined to both begin with the characters aside and produce them collectively or the other. The thought of getting to do that actually places our crew at odds over the way to go ahead like in case you can shoot Hitler why not shoot Hitler, you recognize.