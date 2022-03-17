How Alexis Vega spent his first millionaire salary

Alexis Vega’s first salary as a soccer forward was just over a million pesos (Photo: Twitter/@ChivasEN_)

in chivas, Alexis Vega found the opportunity to catapult his career as a professional soccer player, however, it was the club Toluca the one who opened the doors to Mexican First Division and with them he won his first millionaire salary.

The 24-year-old striker recently recalled the peculiar anecdote of his beginnings in football and the first time he enjoyed his salary as a striker of the Red Devils With which bought his first vehicle. In an interview with Jesus Cinnamon Angle for YouTube channel Enjoy the trip He recounted the details of his debut, which was accompanied by his first million as a professional player.

At the age of 18, he had his first match in the First Division against Pachuca and from there he joined the Choriceros Definitively. After participating in the Copa Libertadores and some Liga MX duels, he returned to the Toluca clubhouse and took advantage of the break to make some personal purchases.

Alexis Vega’s first salary was spent on a car worth 290 thousand pesos (Photo: Instagram/@alexisvega.9)

Vega had contemplated an estimate of the payments he received for what he considered was only enough to buy clothes.

“When they gave us a break, we hadn’t been to the clubhouse for about a month and a half, so I already had in my mind ‘well, I’m already three fortnights’, I’m going to buy something, I already have my 15 thousand pesos, I’m going to buy a shirt, my pants”, said the Olympic medalist.

According to the story of Alexis Vega, in Toluca He started with a salary of 1,300 when he just joined the First Division, then he went up to a fixed salary of eight thousand pesosin addition to the bonuses for minutes and games played, so that in their accounts had an estimated 15 thousand pesos to collect. However, when he checked his account there was more money than he expected.

Vega debuted with Toluca in 2016 (Photo: Instagram/@alexisvega.9)

More than a million pesos They had deposited him in his account and not knowing how payments worked with the first club, he believed there was an error.

“I got to the ATM, I put the card in and I had about 1,800 million and it seemed very strange to me. I was with a friend and I told him: ‘Look, man, they made a mistake, they deposited this for me, this fair is not mine’”.

When in doubt, the current Chivas soccer player contacted the Toluca administration to fix the situation: “That I grabbed and marked Rosi, who was the accountant. ‘The truth is they deposited me money that wasn’t, I think they made a mistake because I don’t earn that,’ and she told me: ‘No Alexis, those are all your cousins ​​that we have earned in Toluca’”.

A BMW was the brand that Vega chose to buy his first car (Photo: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

When he found out the amount he had collected from the games he won, instead of going shopping for clothes he called his family and his girlfriend to buy them gifts and a car. He thought of buying a Ibiza Well, it was his longing for time, but in the end he opted for a BMW.

“The first thing I do is send for my parents, my brothers. I take them to the square, I buy them clothes, I bought them everything. When they left I gave them money so that they would have and leave happy. And when I stay I said ‘I’m going to buy my cart’I’m going to buy an Ibiza, well no, I went to the BM and I bought a BM it was my first car”.

With the help of his girlfriend’s father, he managed to negotiate it so that it would not be so expensive.

Currently Alexis Vega plays with Chivas (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

“My father-in-law was the one who helped me buy it and started haggling there. They left it for me at a good price, they left it for 290 thousand, I remember”

The next day he arrived at training in his new car, there the club’s coaching staff advised Vega not to waste money and think about the future. Since then she tried to ensure his well-being and think of his family.

