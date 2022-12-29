How Alzheimer’s could be detected early from a blood sample

Alzheimer’s disease is usually diagnosed when there is already brain damage/File

When diagnosed Alzheimer in a person, doctors rely on signs and symptoms that appear when the disease already caused brain damage. That is why research is being done to have tools that allow an easy and precise way to detect this neurodegenerative disorder before the start characteristic signs.

“Biological markers” or biomarkers they offer one of the most promising avenues for making an earlier diagnosis. In the United States and Sweden, a group of scientists took a step in that direction. They developed a Test to detect a new bookmark of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration from a blood sample.

The researchers belong to the School of Medicine of the University of Pittsburgh, United States, and the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden, among other institutions; and they have disseminated the details of the test to detect the marker of neurodegeneration in a blood sample through a report published in the specialized magazine Brain.

The biomarker is called “brain-derived tau,” or BD-number. According to the researchers, this marker exceeds the results of current diagnostic blood tests used to clinically detect Alzheimer’s-related neurodegeneration.

Furthermore, they reported that it is specific for Alzheimer’s disease and correlates well with neurodegeneration biomarkers of the pathology in cerebrospinal fluid.

“Neuroimaging is now required to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease,” explained Dr. Thomas Karikari, lead author and associate professor of psychiatry at Pitt. He added: “These tests are expensive and take a long time to schedule, and many patients, even in the United States, do not have access to MRI and PET scans. Accessibility is a major issue.”

Clinicians currently use guidelines established by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association in 2011 to diagnose this disease. These models call for detection of three distinct components of the pathology: the presence of amyloid plaques, Tau tangles and neurodegeneration in the brain. Its registration is made by images or through the analysis of cerebrospinal fluid samples.

“Unfortunately, both approaches suffer from economic and practical limitations,” the researchers said in a statement. This imposes the need to develop comfortable and reliable biomarkers in blood samples. That is, tools that are minimally invasive and that involve fewer resources are required so that it can be accessible to the entire population.

Developing simple tools that detect signs of Alzheimer’s in the blood, without compromising quality, is an important step in improving accessibility, said Dr. Karikari. “The most important utility of blood biomarkers is to improve people’s lives and improve clinical confidence and risk prediction in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease,” he added.

Current blood diagnostic methods can accurately detect abnormalities in plasma amyloid beta and the phosphorylated form of tau, which are two of the three parameters needed to confidently diagnose Alzheimer’s.

But the biggest obstacle to applying the guidelines established in 2011 to blood samples lies in the difficulty of detecting neurodegeneration markers specific to the brain and not influenced by potentially misleading contaminants produced in other parts of the body.

For example, blood levels of light neurofilaments, a protein marker of nerve cell damage, are elevated in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other dementias. That makes them less useful when trying to differentiate Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative conditions. On the other hand, the detection of total tau in the blood turned out to be less informative than the monitoring of its levels in the cerebrospinal fluid.

By applying their knowledge of the molecular biology and biochemistry of tau proteins in different tissues, such as the brain, Karikari and his team (along with colleagues at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden), developed a technique to selectively detect BD-tau. This avoids detecting the floating “big tau” proteins produced by cells outside the brain.

For that, they designed a special antibody that selectively binds to BD-tau. It is easily detectable in the blood. They validated their assay in more than 600 patient samples from five independent cohorts, including those from patients whose diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease was confirmed after death. They also included samples from patients with memory deficits indicative of early-stage disease.

The tests showed that the levels of BD-tau detected in blood samples from Alzheimer’s patients by the new assay matched the levels of tau in cerebrospinal fluid and reliably distinguished Alzheimer’s from other neurodegenerative diseases.

BD-tau levels also correlated with the severity of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in brain tissue confirmed by brain autopsy analyses.

The scientists hope that monitoring BD-tau blood levels could improve clinical trial design and facilitate the selection and enrollment of patients from populations that have not historically been included in research cohorts.

“There is a huge need for diversity in clinical research, not only because of skin color, but also because of socioeconomic status,” Karikari stressed. To develop better drugs, trials need to include people from different backgrounds, not just those who live near academic medical centers.

To improve then in the inclusion of people, the scientist stressed that a blood test is cheaper, safer and easier to administer. It can improve clinical confidence in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and the selection of participants for clinical trials and monitoring of the disease.

Karikari and his team plan to conduct a large-scale clinical validation of BD-tau in blood in a wide range of research groups, including those recruiting participants from diverse ethnic backgrounds, memory clinics, and the community.

In addition, these studies will include older adults without biological evidence of Alzheimer’s, as well as those at different stages of the disease. These projects are crucial to ensure biomarker results are generalizable to people of all backgrounds, and will pave the way for BD-tau to be commercially available for clinical and prognostic use in the general population.

The research has been supported by the Swedish Research Council, the Alzheimer’s Association of the United States, the BrightFocus Foundation, the Swedish Dementia Foundation, the Swedish Parkinson’s Foundation, the Gamla Tjänarinnor Foundation, the Aina Wallströms Foundation, and Mary -Ann Sjöbloms, the Agneta Prytz-Folkes and Gösta Folkes Foundation, the Gun and Bertil Stohnes Foundation, and the Anna Lisa and Brother Björnsson Foundation, among other organizations.

