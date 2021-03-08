How Amazon Studios Primed ‘Coming 2 America’ Success

As New York Metropolis cinemas scrambled to reopen throughout the nation, Amazon Prime labored to construct buzz within the lead as much as “Coming 2 America’s” March 5 launch.

Initially scheduled to be theatrically launched by Paramount Photos on Aug. 7, 2020, the extremely anticipated sequel to the 1988 traditional was pushed again to Dec. 18, 2020. The movie was then bought to Amazon who launched it on their streaming service on March 4, a day sooner than deliberate.

The movie sees Eddie Murphy reprise his function as Prince Akeem. As he ascends to the royal throne of Zamunda, he learns he has a son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), residing in Queens. Director Craig Brewer reunites a lot of the unique solid and brings in new faces together with Kiki Layne as Princess Meeka and Leslie Jones as Mary, Lavelle’s mom.

Earlier than the movie’s launch, Prime Video executed a rare international advertising marketing campaign, kicking off with a tv spot debut throughout Tremendous Bowl LV and the relaunch of the unique 1988 film on Prime Video in celebration of Black Historical past Month.

Moreover, Amazon Studios and Prime Video produced infomercials showcasing iconic components from the unique film like Soul Glo, Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate and My-T-Sharp Barbershop.

Through the week of launch, Prime Video partnered with Amazon Transportation to reimagine a fleet of supply autos, vans and a Prime cargo airplane in key U.S. markets in celebration of the return of Prince Akeem.

(*2*) Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios

Globally, Amazon Studios collaborated with Nigerian and South African native distributors, making the movie obtainable in theaters nationwide in each nations. The movie is presently No. 1 in Nigeria and West Africa and is the very best opening for a movie launched in 2021 in Nigeria and West Africa.

Because of the pandemic, the studio held a digital international premiere with 2,328 visitors invited to attend. Through the first 13 minutes of the premiere, visitors utilized the photograph sales space, taking up 1000 images and interesting in over 8000 chats and emojis all through.

For the reason that movie’s launch, Prime Video has jumped to the No. 1 most downloaded app for leisure (per the App Retailer chart) and No. 2 throughout all free apps. The movie’s streaming web page has obtained 9,000 evaluations and presently stands at 4 stars.

As of March 5, the film is the “most-talked” about movie on Twitter to be launched in 2021, in line with social media knowledge firm Hear First and a sustained trending place of No. 3 nationally together with varied solid members together with Wesley Snipes and Murphy.

Moreover, the tune “I’m a King” by Bobby Classes and Megan Thee Stallion went viral on TikTok on March 4 with the “I’m a King” dance problem.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, says: “We’re thrilled that followers all over the world joined us in welcoming the Zamunda Royal household to Amazon Prime Video. Eddie Murphy has as soon as once more confirmed he’s a worldwide phenomenon uniting each current and new followers. Our workforce is humbled to work on behalf of this remarkably proficient group of filmmakers, creatives and the fantastic ensemble solid. Audiences have spoken and ‘Coming 2 America’ was the film they had been all ready for.”