How AMC Is Replacing The Walking Dead’s Season 10 Finale

Followers of The Walking Lifeless obtained lower than thrilling information after it was introduced that the Season 10 finale was being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas filming on the episode had already wrapped, post-production was unable to be accomplished in time for its scheduled April 12 air date. As a substitute of airing a rerun of the present, AMC is changing The Walking Dead’s Season 10 finale time slot with one other collection.
AMC execs just lately made the choice to maneuver up Killing Eve’s Season three premiere by two weeks. The drama will now debut on Sunday, April 12 as a substitute of on April 26. The collection starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is critically acclaimed and extremely widespread, so it is sensible that the oldsters at AMC would select to fill the void left behind by The Walking Lifeless with one other one of many community’s fan-favorite collection. In an announcement (through Selection), president of AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios Sarah Barnett shared her pleasure over followers attending to see Killing Eve even sooner than earlier than. In her phrases:
We all know how adored this collection is and we all know how eager individuals are for excellent content material proper now. This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the outcomes are nothing wanting astonishing. We actually couldn’t look forward to followers to see it.
That is nice information for followers of Killing Eve, no less than. The drama, which follows murderer Villanelle and former MI6 operative Eve Polastri, broke scores data in Season 1 and has been a staple of AMC and BBC America since its premiere in 2018.
Contemplating that the collection’ third season was already set to premiere subsequent month, there in all probability gained’t be any schedule delays or modifications. Season three is about to kick off not lengthy after the Season 2 cliffhanger, which noticed Villanelle shoot Eve after she refused to run away together with her.
Because the coronavirus pandemic continues, tv networks and studios have needed to shift issues round to accommodate delays and manufacturing shutdowns. The Walking Lifeless isn’t the one AMC present going through postponement. The Walking Lifeless: World Past spin-off was additionally scheduled to premiere on April 12. Nevertheless, with the Season 10 finale delayed and World Past’s premiere date pushed again to later this 12 months, AMC fortunately had Killing Eve on deck and able to fill the scheduling hole.
Killing Eve Season three will now air on Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on The Walking Dead’s Season 10 finale. For extra on which TV reveals are going through delays or shortened seasons, you’ll want to take a look at our up to date checklist of manufacturing shutdowns.
