How AMC Is Replacing The Walking Dead’s Season 10 Finale

AMC execs just lately made the choice to maneuver up Killing Eve’s Season three premiere by two weeks. The drama will now debut on Sunday, April 12 as a substitute of on April 26. The collection starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is critically acclaimed and extremely widespread, so it is sensible that the oldsters at AMC would select to fill the void left behind by The Walking Lifeless with one other one of many community’s fan-favorite collection. In an announcement (through Selection), president of AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios Sarah Barnett shared her pleasure over followers attending to see Killing Eve even sooner than earlier than. In her phrases: