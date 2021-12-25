How America would play with the incorporation of Jonathan Dos Santos

Jonathan Dos Santos will be able to form one of the strongest midfields in Liga MX (Photo: Billy Hardiman / Reuters)

The America club continues to reinforce his lines and now, his midfield looks like one of the most solid facing the Closing 2022. The task you will have Santiago Solari to maintain a synergy between all its pieces will be complicated, but to do it successfully it will have 11 holder championship contender.

The signing of Jonathan Dos Santos a The Eagles changes the landscape of how the azulcrema team will be able to play. The experience and technical capacity of the player not trained in Mexico will add to the second sector of the Americanist field.

The qualities it can provide Jona to America son: the good handling of the ball, the clean start of it from the first third of the court, also has a great route throughout the field to support the defense or join the attack, in the same way, he is a player with a good shot from medium and long distance, he still has recovery and field vision to generate second-line play.

Dos Santos would arrive for two years with America (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

Without a doubt, something that excites American fans is being able to see the triad made up of Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Y Richard Sanchez, Solari’s key men in the middle of the pitch. Added to them, Diego Valdes, Chilean playmaker who will carry creative responsibility.

Solari in his stay with the Eagles has presented different frames with varied alignments. In the Apertura 2021 he played with 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, or 4-1-3-2, but taking into account his new pieces he could try some that allow him to populate midfield players and play a game of possession.

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa

Defending: Salvador Reyes / Jorge Sánchez (left back), Sebastián Cáceres (central defender), Emmanuel Aguilera / Bruno Valdés (central defender), Miguel Layún (right back),

Midfield: Pedro Aquino (defensive midfielder), Richard Sánchez (inside from left), Jonathan Dos Santos (inside from right).

Attack: Diego Valdés (midfielder), Henry Martin (center forward), Roger Martínez (second forward with mobility to the wings).

Solari will have to plan very well how he will make his reinforcements work (Photo Twitter @TheChampions)

That alignment is an attempt in which the game of possession and the attack through the center. The advantage of this system is the pressure how much Jona as Richard can exercise when the team does not have the ball for a quick recovery and a speedy transition into enemy territory.

In the system that is proposed so that the two reinforcements of the club have a place in the starting 11, the constant game by the bands would be sacrificed, to arrive from the center; However, the advantage that Solari’s squad has is the ability to join the attack from their sides (Jorge Sanchez, Salvador Reyes, Miguel Layún or own Mauro Lainez who has also played that position.

Another alternative that the Argentine technical director could present is to use a 4-4-2, but one of the three midfielders (Sánchez, Dos Santos or Aquino) would have to be sacrificed. The two who were already in the club proved to be important pieces in the performance of the team, so the task of deciding who plays and who will not be complicated.

Jonathan Dos Santos will try to fight a place with America (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

What is true is that Solar you should have an initial chart ready for the friday january 7, date of matchday 1 of the Clausura 2022. That day they will have a complicated visit to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium when they face Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón, who only in the last tournament managed to sneak into the league, leaving out a team like the Chivas de Guadalajara.

