How American Idol Will Keep Airing New Episodes Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

Like many different TV exhibits in current weeks, American Idol needed to halt manufacturing as a result of unfold of the coronavirus pandemic. Not like many different exhibits, nonetheless, Idol was going through the transition between pre-taped episodes and stay episodes, which meant that Idol was operating out of recent content material sooner than a whole lot of scripted collection additionally going through shutdown. Now, American Idol has provide you with a method to air new episodes regardless of having to nix the stay exhibits, which had been set to take over on April 6.
To compensate for the lack of the stay exhibits choice, ABC will air installments of American Idol: That is Me that can use unseen footage and efficiency highlights to look again on the remaining high 20 rivals, based on Deadline. There’s evidently sufficient materials for 2 That is Me installments, airing April 12 and April 19. There are not any particulars about what Idol goes to do for drama as soon as it runs out of That is Me materials.
That mentioned, ABC is taking extra steps to stretch what stays of pre-taped American Idol footage. The following two Hawaii showcase episodes had been initially scheduled to air Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30. The schedule has been tweaked, with one episode airing March 29 as deliberate and the opposite pushed again to April 5.
To compensate for the schedule change, ABC’s primetime lineup on March 30 might be stuffed in with a rerun of Celeb Household Feud at eight p.m. ET and a COVID-19-centric particular version of 20/20 at 9 p.m., adopted by the lethal third season finale of The Good Physician in its common Monday evening time slot of 10 p.m. ET.
The stay exhibits scheduled for Monday, April 6 will even get replaced by some non-American Idol choices. Not one however two repeats of Celeb Household Feud are in retailer on April 6, adopted by the Who Needs to Be a Millionaire? Secrets and techniques & Surprises particular courtesy of ABC Information.
Whereas the precise schedule tweaks and That is Me substitutions are actually recent items of reports for followers of the collection dreading the day it runs out of content material, they don’t seem to be altogether shocking.
Many actuality exhibits undoubtedly have loads of unused footage that may very well be recycled for particular displays, and the remaining American Idol contestants had been despatched dwelling after the coronavirus outbreak compelled a halt to the preparation for the stay exhibits. Modifying of the remaining Idol episodes reportedly has occurred courtesy of workers working remotely.
So, American Idol followers have extra weeks of content material remaining than if ABC hadn’t tweaked the schedule to unfold out the broadcasts of the 2 remaining pre-taped episodes and the 2 That is Me installments, however American Idol might run out of content material sooner slightly than later if the scenario with the coronavirus and its impression on the leisure business does not change considerably sooner slightly than later.
