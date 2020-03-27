How American Idol Will Keep Airing New Episodes Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

Like many different TV exhibits in current weeks, American Idol needed to halt manufacturing as a result of unfold of the coronavirus pandemic. Not like many different exhibits, nonetheless, Idol was going through the transition between pre-taped episodes and stay episodes, which meant that Idol was operating out of recent content material sooner than a whole lot of scripted collection additionally going through shutdown. Now, American Idol has provide you with a method to air new episodes regardless of having to nix the stay exhibits, which had been set to take over on April 6.