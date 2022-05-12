How Ana Guevara reacted to Paola Espinosa’s retirement

(Photos: Galo Cañas/Ricardo Castelan/Cuartoscuro)

The two-time Olympic medalist said goodbye to trampolines, Paola Espinosa announced his retirement from diving and ended his stage as a high-performance athlete; On May 9, he shared in a press conference the end of his sports career to make way for new personal projects.

Faced with this fact, the role it had played was questioned. Ana Gabriela Guevaradirector of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), in Espinosa Sánchez’s decision to stop practicing the sport that led her to hang different medals.

During the Equestrian Sports Festival held in Querétaro, Anna Guevara He spoke with various media about Paola Espinosa’s retirement and shared the reaction that the news generated. In the first instance, the public official avoided falling into controversy well alone thanked the trajectory of the former diver and the triumphs that he left to the Mexican Swimming Federation, mainly in his discipline.

Ana Guevara did not want to conflict with Paola Espinosa for her retirement (Photo: Daniel Augusto/ Cuartoscuro.com)

In addition, he did not abandon his position as CEO of CONADE and its role in the administration of the federal government, for which he did not express more details in relation to Paola Espinosa’s farewell:

“I have nothing to say about it, just as a representative of the Mexican government I just want to say congratulations, thank you for what you did and what you achieved”

On the other hand, in relation to the conflict between both former athletes prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and of all the statements that circulated -in which Paola accused Ana Guevara’s management of being responsible for not taking her to compete in the highest sports fair- the director of CONADE limited herself to saying: “And about her sayings, there is nothing to say”.

The Mexican diver retired from the sport after more than 20 years of experience

The silver medalist in London 2012 called a press conference to formalize his retirement from the sport. In it he highlighted the most important thing that he took away in his sports career.

“I want to announce that I am officially saying goodbye to trampolines, to platforms. 28 years of experience of many ups and downs, of a lot of happiness, of many incredible moments that I spent in the pool,” he said.

But one of the points that stood out is that he made it clear that the decision to say goodbye to high-performance sport He had no relation to his differences with Ana Guevara in July 2021, date on which the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were held, so he ruled out that it was the reason for his retirement. However, he did not retract his remarks about Ana Gabriela.

“I remain firm in what I said from the beginning, I believe that time will prove me right and I believe that we are already seeing it. For me it is still the worst administration that has existed in all these years, of course I am disappointed in the sport ”

Paola Espinosa won two medals in the Olympic Games (Photo: EFE/Mario Guzmán)



And it is that Paola Espinosa was able to compete in her fifth Olympic Games consecutive in the edition of Tokio 2020however, did not qualify the representative team and the federation led to compete Dolores Hernandez y Carolina Mendoza in the three-meter springboard category, the same in which Paola along with Melany Hernández lost their place.

That event caused a great scandal. because the diving team had left one of the veteran competitors and with more experience in the discipline, so there was disagreement about it. But what most aroused the controversy was that Paola accused the director of CONADE of being responsible for leaving her out of the sporting event that was delayed a year by the COVID-19.

Among the reasons involved mismanagement of the Sports Commissionso he started a statement dispute that grabbed the attention.

