How and when will the playoffs of the Qatar World Cup 2022 be played by Portugal, Italy and Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gareth Bale and Jorginho will play the repchage

This Tuesday Europe closed its activity for Playoffs and the 10 classified to Qatar 2022 and the 12 who agreed to the playoffs to be played in March with a new format that puts their presence in the world of various stars.

Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, England, Germany and Netherlands They finished at the top of their respective groups and that is why they have already stamped their passport for the contest to be held next year. While Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Scotland, Russia, Poland, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Wales, Austria, Ukraine and Turkey they will go to the playoffs.

There are only three tickets available for the European teams and these will be awarded to the winners of the repechage that will be played in March 2022. That is to say, figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, all nominated for the Ballon d’Or, could be left out of Qatar. But not only them, but also top-level footballers like the Welshman Gareth Bale and the great stars of Portugal and Italy, such as Bernardo silva O Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At least they will have a chance to fight for a place. Different is the case of Erling Haaland, one of the best forwards on the planet, who was absent this last double date FIFA due to injury and had to watch on television how Norway tied with Latvia, I lost with Netherlands and stayed out of Qatar.

Sweden will have to play the repechage instance (Reuters)

Repechage

The 10 seconds in each Group were joined by the top two champions of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall standings who did not qualify Qatar or finish in the top seconds, namely Austria and the Czech Republic.

On November 26, the draw will be held between those 12 selections, which will be divided into three keys from four teams that will play a single match semifinals and a final. In each zone there will be a ticket for the winner. In Pot 1 they were Italy, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden and Wales. While in Pot 2 they are Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Austria and the Czech Republic.

It should be remembered that The games will be played between March 24-29, 2022.

Crisitano Ronaldo and Portugal must play the playoffs with the goal of being in Qatar 2022 (Reuters)

