How are the 850 “black hornets” that Boris Johnson will send to Ukraine as military aid against Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to kyiv on Wednesday to show the UK Government’s support for the Ukrainians in their celebration of independence, and announced the delivery to Ukraine of an additional package of 2,000 drones and follow-on missiles valued at 54 million pounds ($64 million).

That aid “will enable Ukraine to track and target the invading Russian forces more effectively,” detailed in a statement the official office of the British chief executive.

The British government confirmed that the shipment includes 850 units of the Black Hornet microdrones, “designed specifically for use in cities and towns, and are deployed to detect approaching enemy forces.”

They noted that a soldier can learn to maneuver the device in less than 20 minutes and each drone transmits live video and still images so forces on the ground can safely defend urban areas.

The device, which at first glance looks like a children’s toy helicopter, was already used by British forces during the invasion of Afghanistan. The advantage is that your The small motor is silent and can enter through windows undetected so that its three cameras broadcast high-definition images behind enemy lines.

The drones, developed since 2007, measure about 16 × 2.5 centimeters and weigh just 18 grams, with batteries included. The maximum speed is 20 kilometers per hour, with a autonomy up to 25 minutes. Also, it only transmits the images and does not store them, so if it is captured, it does not reveal any useful intelligence.

Its role could be vital in the new phase of the war in Ukraine, which seeks to recover cities that remain in the hands of the Russians, and for this, close-range intelligence reconnaissance and urban exploration without alerting the invading forces are key.

Since the Russian invasion began, Johnson has committed shipments of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of military aid to Ukraine, including armored personnel carriers and anti-tank missiles. He has also sent economic support, guaranteeing millions in World Bank loans for the country.

As part of his visit to kyiv, the third since the Russian invasion began, Johnson called on the international community to continue to support the Ukrainian government in “defending its sovereignty.”

“There is a strong will of the Ukrainians to resist. And that is what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has not understoodJohnson told reporters.

The British prime minister is going through the last days of his mandate, before the winner of the Conservative Party primaries succeeds him in Downing Street in early September. On his “final visit” to Ukraine – as described by his official dispatch – Johnson received the “highest award that can be offered to a foreigner” in that country, the “Order of Liberty”, in gratitude for his “unconditional I support the freedom of Ukraine.”

