How are the motion scenes for The Mercenaries 4 being shot? Jason Statham displays it in a brand new video

¡Jason Statham is totally unchained with The Expendables 4! Now what Sylvester Stallone has been within the background after pronouncing his withdrawal from the mercenaries after this film, Statham has to “pull the wagon” each in actual lifestyles and within the film thru his personality Lee Christmas, who will lead the gang of mercenaries.

No longer 24 hours after sharing a pictures with actor Iko Uwais (film villain) and a message of love for his spouse, Statham posts a new video appearing how they’re taking pictures a chain of motion scenes in what looks as if the command put up of a boat.

The actor appears to be very into the undertaking and his personality, and the filming set displays a intense and amusing paintings atmosphere. Statham now not most effective seems filming some scenes, but additionally talking with contributors of the team and seeing how different scenes are filmed. Iko Uwais (who has reposted the video on his account) may be indexed because the opponent of Statham’s fights.

Whilst Lee Christmas continues to wager on knives for shut battle, the villain has two extendable batons. “It is something to be just right buddies with a fellow actor on set. Any other factor if the guy actor is a real gentleman whom you recognize and feature such a lot appreciate from day one. Thank you for having me @jasonstatham.”, Uwais mentioned in his ultimate put up.

Los Mercenarios 4 does now not but have a free up date.