How Arigameplays confused Canelo Álvarez with Eddy Reynoso

On the night of Saturday, June 26, the fame that Arigameplays has consolidated as a streamer moved to field of amateur boxing for the victory he won against his simile Paracetamor in The Soiree of Year 2, organized by Ibai Llanos. His impetus with the gloves was widely recognized and even received recognition from a member of the Canelo Team. However, the emotion led the Monterrey native to confuse Saúl Álvarez with his coach Eddy Reynoso.

The username used by Eddy Reynoso on his social networks was the main reason for the confusion of the Mexican influencer. At the end of the brawl, Ari received the follow from Canelo Team in your account Instagram, gesture that caused emotion. Immediately afterwards, the streamer sent a message to the account that she believed owned by the undisputed 168-pound champion.

“He followed me on Instagram and the account is called Canelo Team. I wrote him ‘what an honor to have your follow, I send you a hug. Thank you very much’. He replied: ‘Thank you very much, congratulations on your victory, keep up the good work. Much success and blessings’. I stayed with that I presumed to everyone that Canelo I had writtenbut it wasn’t him Canelo, was part of Team Canelo. It’s something, I suppose he will know of my existence already with that”he assured on his Twitch channel.

Arigameplays took the preference of two of the three judges in charge of sanctioning the fight (Photo: Twitch / Ibai Llanos)

In said space, Arigameplays declared, between laughs, to have been “trolled” by the name of Eddy Reynoso’s social networks. Although her words of encouragement did not come from one who has become the best pound for pound in the world, she said she felt proud to have received the message from her trainer. Thus, on the occasion of her participation in The Soiree of Year 2 has already been able interact with three characters from the boxing elite.

It should be remembered that in the framework of his preparation for the exhibition fight, his sister’s friendship with the daughter of Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez They made his rapprochement with the former boxer possible. He even documented the meeting on his social networks where he received advice, training sessions and even one of sparring with him Mexican Grand Champion.

At the end of his meeting with the legendary athlete, he received as a gift one of the iconic bands labeled with the name of Julio César Chávez, same that his brother wore during the exhibition fight. That was not the only learning, because Chávez González also gave him a tip that led her to victory.

The Mexican streamer, Arigameplays, triumphed in an exciting boxing match of the Evening of Year 2 (Photo: Twitch/Ibai Llanos)

“He told me: ‘when you’re there think you’re going to rip his head off’ and that I did. When I got in (to the ring) and we had the face to face I was thinking ‘I’m going to kill you’ to get all my fury out. It may sound horrible, but it’s boxing. They are madrazos and that is the reality, ”he told his followers days after being crowned against his rival Paracetamor.

The advice paid off. Although from the first bell the two amateur boxers showed their desire to win the fight, the technique learned from Julio César Chávezas well as the advice he led her to corner her rival. In the second round, the boxer from Getafe, Community of Madrid, was a victim of blows and walked around the edges of the ring in order to avoid the combinations.

After three rounds, two of the three judges in charge of the fight, as well as those attending the Olympic Pavilion in Bandalona, ​​Barcelona, ​​Spain, They gave their preference to the Mexican, who showed superiority in the last two rounds. The episode was listed as one of the best of the night by the audience.

