How Artificial Intelligence will be implemented in the Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA’s idea is to minimize the margin of error in the next World Cup (REUTERS / Matthew Childs)

With the idea that the technology be implemented in football to minimize the margin of error of the referees, FIFA approved a system that will be released in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. In fact, it has already been tested in the Arab Cup that Algeria won at the end of last year and in the Club World Cup in which Chelsea shouted champion. But it will be the first time Artificial intelligence be instrumented in world events of countries.

the system HE It will help those in charge of the VAR booth to determine to the millimeter whether or not there was an advanced position in a certain play. An algorithm will receive data from 12 different cameras that monitor and capture movements from 29 points on each player’s body. Through the formation of animated skeletons, the offsides will be detectable with great precision in 0.5 seconds. If the system determines that the forward position existed, an alert will automatically be issued to the referee and his assistants.

“The use of Artificial Intelligence not only makes it possible to automate tasks, but also to plan, diagnose and even make forecasts, which would help make better decisions in all areas,” he argued. Fredy Vivas, engineer and technology specialist. Regarding its implementation in football, he specified: “This is not the only use. Different clubs are collecting data in training sessions and matches and through AI systems they can predict risk of injury, fatigue or performance”.

FIFA reported a few weeks ago on this system called Limb-Tracking: “Thanks to this new source of information and the processing offered by artificial intelligence visualization companies, an entire game can be seen as a virtual animation with just a few seconds of delay, which allows the coaching staff, coaches and doctors to examine the encounter with a totally new approach”.

The World Cup will have technological innovations (REUTERS / Matthew Childs)

Spanish soccer clubs are using AI-based recommendation algorithms to detect players that could be incorporated during a transfer market based on the characteristics of the team (as it happened with the Kun Agüero). For his part, the Real Madrid analyzes large volumes of data obtained from the matches and training of its players to identify fatigue, performance or risk of injury.

Vivas, who serves as CEO of RockingDatadetailed more issues related to technology and sports: “Based on information on fatigue, distance covered by players or areas most prone to injury, clubs and national teams can plan personalized training sessions for each player at all times.”

However, the spectrum of the use of data transcends any type of field: “These algorithms are the same ones used by other organizations to predict, for example, customer abandonment, or sales of a certain product. Data science is used to personalize experiences, whether for a student, a customer, a patient or a footballer, by using techniques such as machine learning and deep learning”. They estimate that in Argentina 60% of organizations want to start using artificial intelligence, or are in the exploratory phase. While a fifth is already doing it. According to the report Global Artificial Intelligence In Sports Marketthe global market for Artificial Intelligence in the world of sports would exceed the valuation of $3.3 billion by 2026.

Projects for the use of data and technologies are linked to three main objectives: sell more, build customer loyalty or optimize a process. FIFA aims at this last branch with its implementation in the world of football. The World Cup that will take place between November and December of this year in Qatar will serve as another experience for the definitive landing of Artificial Intelligence.

KEEP READING:

An Artificial Intelligence system determined that an Argentine would be one of the ideal replacements for Agüero at Barcelona

FIFA closed the first phase of ticket sales for the Qatar World Cup with 17 million requests: the countries that requested the most tickets

Complete guide for fans: eight key tips to travel to the Qatar 2022 World Cup