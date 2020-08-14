How Avengers: Endgame Tied In With Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Its Final Episode

You may watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s remaining two episodes to learn the way the remainder of the finale’s occasions performed out, nevertheless it made for a welcome shock that the sequence discovered a manner to hook up with Avengers: Endgame earlier than wrapping up. As talked about earlier, whereas Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spent its early seasons together with tie-ins to MCU motion pictures (particularly Captain America: The Winter Soldier, what with the reveal that HYDRA had infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. from the beginning), that began to die down later into the run, with Thanos solely being talked about as soon as in Season 5 and The Blip not even being addressed. At the very least the present was in a position to squeeze in a single final connective thread for the viewers who additionally comply with the MCU movie sequence diligently.