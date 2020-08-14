How Avengers: Endgame Tied In With Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Its Final Episode

Go away a Remark
Final yr marked the top of an period within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Avengers: Endgame introduced the Infinity Saga to an explosive ending. Final night time, a distinct MCU period ended with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the primary TV present set on this shared universe, airing its remaining two episodes. Whereas Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. toned down its connections to the movie facet of the MCU in its latter seasons, remarkably sufficient, the ABC present’s sequence finale ended up tying into Endgame in a significant manner: via its use of time journey. That’s proper, the Quantum Realm got here again into play.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 adopted its foremost protagonists touring to completely different time durations within the 20th century to stop the Chronicoms from conquering Earth. Initially of the season, it appeared like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was working on completely different time journey guidelines in comparison with those specified by Avengers: Endgame. Particularly, the crew adamantly tried to protect the timeline as a lot as attainable, though this turned more and more tougher to do as sure historic occasions saved being altered.
Nevertheless, the reemergence of Leopold Fitz, who had been absent for almost all of the season, modified all the pieces. Upon arriving within the mid-1980s via a quantum bridge conjured by a machine pieced collectively by tech held by brokers who survived the Chronicoms’ assault on S.H.I.E.L.D. bases all over the world, Fitz revealed that fairly than working of their unique timeline this season, his allies have been inside a separate timeline, as was the case when Avengers: Endgame’s lead heroes went again in time to gather the Infinity Stones.
As such, whereas Season 7 has seen loopy twists like HYDRA chief Wilfred Malick residing longer than he ought to have and Daisy Johnson’s mother, Jiaying, being killed years earlier than Daisy was born, these occasions don’t have any bearing on the unique timeline that our foremost protagonists hail from. Moreover, Fitz revealed that they might use the Quantum Realm to return to their unique timeline, they usually did simply that, with Deke Shaw, Fitz and Simmons’ grownup grandson from an aborted future, staying behind to make sure the journey was profitable. The protagonists additionally used this quantum bubble to drag their Chronicom adversaries again to their unique timeline in order that the denizens of this different timeline wouldn’t have to fret about these artificial threats anymore.
You may watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s remaining two episodes to learn the way the remainder of the finale’s occasions performed out, nevertheless it made for a welcome shock that the sequence discovered a manner to hook up with Avengers: Endgame earlier than wrapping up. As talked about earlier, whereas Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spent its early seasons together with tie-ins to MCU motion pictures (particularly Captain America: The Winter Soldier, what with the reveal that HYDRA had infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. from the beginning), that began to die down later into the run, with Thanos solely being talked about as soon as in Season 5 and The Blip not even being addressed. At the very least the present was in a position to squeeze in a single final connective thread for the viewers who additionally comply with the MCU movie sequence diligently.
Whereas the Quantum Realm was launched in 2015’s Ant-Man, it was solely when the occasions of Avengers: Endgame rolled round that its time journey capabilities had been revealed, as first evidenced by how Scott Lang had been trapped in that dimension for less than 5 hours on his finish, but 5 years had handed in our actuality when he was ejected from it. Since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was keen to make the most of the Quantum Realm, maybe a number of of the MCU’s upcoming Disney+ exhibits could have characters visiting there too.
For these of you who’ve both by no means checked out Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or fell off the present in some unspecified time in the future, the primary six seasons can be found on Disney+ (which you’ll subscribe to now), and we’ll let when the seventh season makes its manner there. As for what the MCU has heading to the massive display within the coming years, yow will discover that data in our Marvel motion pictures information.
