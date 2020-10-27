How Baz Luhrmann & Collaborators Brought ‘Moulin Rouge!’ to Broadway

After “Moulin Rouge!” on Broadway, may “Romeo + Juliet” be the subsequent Baz Luhrmann movie to get the stage remedy?

Possibly, in accordance to Luhrmann himself, talking at a particular “Selection Streaming Room” occasion for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (and offered in audio type as a part of the “Stagecraft” podcast). “Virtually all my reveals may find yourself on a stage fairly simply,” he stated. “I imply, ‘Strictly Ballroom’” — already a stage musical — “and ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ I’m excited about doing that. ‘Gatsby’ may simply be a stage manufacturing. … And even my present piece I’m engaged on [a new film about Elvis Presley] may simply find yourself on a stage.”

Luhrmann joined his Tony-nominated Broadway musical’s creators and stars to talk about the making of the musical, and the way, after a tumultuous yr that has darkened theaters all over the world, the message of “Moulin Rouge!” feels much more related than ever.

“Overwhelmingly, the theme of the present is in regards to the bohemian supreme,” Luhrmann defined. “Now that’s stated in a comic book manner — ‘Fact, magnificence, freedom and love’ — however I believe, even notably on the earth we’re in now. … Folks haven’t any inventive work. Issues are dangerous. Shakespeare knew issues had been dangerous while you had to shut theaters. And so I take into consideration younger [people], the beliefs and the concept of inventive beliefs and preventing to placed on a present and inform a narrative that has some extent to it: Which means one thing that uplifts the spirit.”

After Luhrmann’s introductory remarks, he handed the baton to the Broadway present’s inventive group: director Alex Timbers, author John Logan, music supervisor Justin Levine and choreographer Sonya Tayeh, who mentioned navigating the story’s transition from display to stage, and walked their viewers step-by-step by way of the creation of the present’s splashy opening quantity.

These creatives had been quickly joined by the Tony-nominated members of the “Moulin Rouge!” forged. Karen Olivo (“Within the Heights,” “West Aspect Story”) talked about bringing grit and complexity to the character of Satine, whereas Aaron Tveit (“Subsequent to Regular,” “Catch Me if You Can”) mentioned approaching pop songs as soul-baring character numbers and Danny Burstein (“Fiddler on the Roof,” “Cabaret”) revealed how the present offers him the prospect to present sides of himself he’s by no means proven onstage.

In the meantime, Sahr Ngaujah (“Fela!”) talked in regards to the enlargement of his character, Toulouse-Lautrec, right into a extra integral aspect of the story, whereas Robyn Hurder defined what it takes to preserve in form for her bodily demanding position.

Everybody on the panel went on to talk about how they’re staying lively and inventive through the pandemic — and the way a lot they’re wanting ahead to the day after they may all carry out onstage collectively once more.

To listen to to the total panel dialogue, pay attention on the hyperlink above, or obtain and subscribe to Stagecraft on podcast platforms together with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the Broadway Podcast Community. New episodes of “Stagecraft” are launched each different week.