How Ben Affleck’s Basketball Movie The Way Back Ended Up With An R Rating

Among the many themes of the Ben Affleck-starring movie The Way Back are each the aggressive means of basketball and the grounded struggles of alcoholism. Historically, you possibly can deal with a drama like this with a PG-13 ranking, making it’s seen as extra marketable and accessible to a wider viewers. And but, when the movie was revealed to be R-rated, there was a fairly good motive for that classification sticking: language.
Throughout his current look on the ReelBlend podcast, co-writer/director Gavin O’Connor talked about how his co-writer Brad Inglesby originated The Way Back’s path to a rated R launch, because of the particular high quality of the language used within the movie’s script. Extra particularly, O’Connor laid out how that specific issue effected all the manufacturing of the movie, as follows:
It was the language within the script that Brad had written. I’ll admit that I ran with that. What occurred was when Ben and I made a decision to make the film, and we took it to Toby Emmerich at Warner Bros., we simply mentioned ‘I do know you guys don’t make these type of motion pictures. Nevertheless it’s one thing we actually need to make. Would you financial the movie for us?’ And he learn the script that we gave him, he ran numbers with whoever runs numbers on the studio, and he mentioned ‘If you are able to do it for this quantity, go make the film and I’ll see you on the premiere.’
Trying on the official description for The Way Back’s official R-rating from the MPAA, it’s mainly a case of a movie doing what it says on the tin. Attaining its ranking for “language all through together with some sexual references,” nothing could possibly be farther from the reality. However the swearing is definitely an important half to the transformation we see going down on display screen.
The utilization of foul language in The Way Back is definitely an element that’s essential to how the story performs out. With none spoilers, there’s a operating thread the place Ben Affleck’s Jack Cunningham is cited by a co-worker for his utilization of colourful language whereas on the basketball courtroom.
Not solely does this operating gag assist shade how Jack’s change all through The Way Back’s narrative goes, it’s additionally a supply of a few of the movie’s humorous notes. Throw that in with a staff of highschool athletes who converse like precise college students, reasonably than the PG-13 best of their kind of characters, and you’ve got the important thing to how The Way Back wears its humanity on its sleeve.
Gavin O’Connor understands this in addition to anybody, and he additional bolstered this along with his continued clarification of how integral the fact of those characters is to the general movie:
I simply needed to be sincere and genuine. That’s how Jack was. There was a language, and that simply felt actual to me. And the children use language that feels actual to me. We received an R-rating. And it’s not as a result of we’ve intercourse. There’s no violence, there’s no blood. It’s all language. So it might have been straightforward however it simply didn’t odor genuine. Possibly it’ll have an effect on us on the field workplace, however we weren’t pondering that method. We have been simply making an attempt to honor the authenticity of the character and the story.
There are worse causes to acquire an R-rating for a movie like The Way Back, however from the way in which that Gavin O’Connor describes the method above, it appears like a badge of honor. The man got down to make an intriguing character research over a inventory sports activities film, and with a dedication to actuality, he achieved that aim. Be at liberty to take heed to ReelBlend’s full interview with O’Connor beneath.
You’ll be able to see the outcomes of that dedication as The Way Back begins its run on the courtroom this Friday, March 6. Within the meantime, keep tuned to CinemaBlend for our continued protection of the movie’s path to theaters.
