How ‘Benee’s ‘Supalonely’ Became a Pandemic Anthem

“I used to be writing unhappy stuff however masking it up with a completely happy beat,” says 20-year-old singer Benee of her irresistible hit “Supalonely.” The tune began as a TikTok sensation in February, and by lockdown had crossed over to radio, amassing greater than 272,600 spins in 2020, the overwhelming majority at High 40.

Benee collaborated with fellow New Zealander Josh Fountain and songwriter Jenna Andrews (BTS’ “Dynamite”) to provide you with what she envisioned as a breakup tune, however whose lyrics — particularly the road “I’m a lonely bitch” — might simply apply to the isolation felt by lots of of thousands and thousands in the course of the COVID pandemic.

Right here, the three creators recall the magic second.

Benee: I went to L.A. for a month to make music, and I believe it was the primary session I did. I had damaged up with my boyfriend, so I went into the session [thinking] I used to be going to be writing a lot of unhappy songs. Josh set the tone with the manufacturing. I used to be nonetheless writing unhappy stuff

whereas he was masking it up with a completely happy beat.

Josh Fountain: I didn’t have something ready, so I used to be desperately looking for the suitable sounds and the suitable tempo whereas the ladies had been speaking. It was me panicking in entrance of the pc, attempting to get one thing collectively that we might sing over.

Benee: Whereas Josh was fiddling away on the beat, Jenna and I had been chatting about our lives and had a nice vent about relationships and ex-boyfriends. I used to be fascinated about lyrics, and Jenna was buzzing away and singing. As soon as I had some stuff down that I favored, I’d go into the sales space and simply freestyle concepts. I wish to not take myself too critically. I had the road “Guess I’m a shitter” down, and Josh was like, “Your mother goes to hate you saying that.”

Jenna Andrews: How a lot did we struggle you on that, Josh? He was, like, “OK, I’ll hold it,” after which later he despatched me the demo, and it didn’t have it in there!”

Benee: We thought [the “shitter” line] was legendary. [With the lyric] “You’re a lonely bitch,” I mentioned, “I’m holding that.”

Andrews: My first recollection of “Sup alonely” taking off was simply as we had been going into lockdown. I bear in mind considering, “It’s so ironic! Everyone seems to be ‘supalonely’ throughout quarantine.” To have the ability to have that affect, and a constructive one. That’s a fairly cool factor.

Benee: It’s good to know that it’s comforting on this time, though it was about a silly ex-boyfriend.

Fountain: It labored out fairly effectively!