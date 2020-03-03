How Better Call Saul Brought Back Breaking Bad’s Hank And Gomez, And What It Means

PETER: As soon as once more, it’s our annual TCA announcement that Walt and Jesse is not going to be in Season 5. I’m hoping that El Camino took a little bit little bit of the stress as a result of El Camino is so improbable. I’ve to say I used to be — my household and I had been fortunate sufficient to go to set one of many days that you just had been working with Bryan and Aaron, and it was such a particular second to see these two characters once more. So, hopefully that’s taken among the sting out of not having Walt and Jesse.

VINCE: I might like to see them on Better Call Saul although earlier than it ends, so who is aware of?