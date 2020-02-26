How Better Call Saul’s Season 5 Premiere Did In The Ratings

When stacked up in opposition to different exhibits airing on Sunday evening, Better Call Saul sits someplace in the course of the sector, which is hardly one thing to scoff at, contemplating the competitors. For example, in accordance with Showbuzz Day by day, Saul‘s viewers was lower than half of the three.51 million viewers that tuned in for The Strolling Lifeless‘s sexed-up return. (TWD itself bounced again from some series-low totals within the entrance half of Season 10.) The solely different scripted cable present that topped Saul‘s totals was When Calls the Coronary heart‘s Season 7 premiere (2.14 million), although unscripted exhibits akin to Actual Housewives of Atlanta (1.86 million) and 90 Day Fiancé (2.58 million) additionally got here out forward.