How Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin Raised $40,000 for Coronavirus Relief by Clicking a Box on Facebook

Final week, Better Than Ezra frontman raised $40,000 for MusiCares’ coronavirus reduction fund merely by performing a digital live performance on Facebook and clicking a field on the positioning. Requested how he did it, Griffin tells Selection:

“I organized the occasion myself. I noticed that the artist, Molly Tuttle, had performed a Facebook dwell occasion that benefitted MusiCares and I used to be intrigued. I didn’t know Facebook dwell occasions had a choice the place you could possibly designate a charity that folks may donate to in the course of the dwell stream and see the tally in actual time. As soon as I noticed how simple and intuitive it was I made a decision to carry out dwell and donate to MusiCares.

“I had modest expectations, pondering I’d get $5-6k raised,” he continues. “I used to be blown away after we raised over $40okay in an hour, and the cash remains to be coming. I’ve been a fan of MusiCares since I noticed how seen they have been in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. I’ve had MusiCares as considered one of Pilgrimage Competition’s charities since day one…that going on for 6 years now. I’ve seen the actual, tangible advantages that they carry to folks within the music group. The cash raised goes on to the MusiCares Covid 19 fund.”

Griffin’s instance exhibits how simple it may be for musicians to lift cash basically for themselves by contributing to MusiCares; extra data is under.

Griffin can be a cofounder of the Pilgrimage Competition in Tennessee, which is scheduled for September. He launched his first solo album, “Wherever You Go,” final yr.

Final week, MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable basis, established the COVID-19 Relief Fund with a $2 million donation to assist folks within the music business affected by the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of music occasions.

Based on the announcement, the fund, administered by MusiCares, might be used to straight help these within the music group with the best want. To ascertain the fund, each the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an preliminary donation of $1 million every, totaling $2 million. Moreover, all Recording Academy Chapters have dedicated to fundraising of their native communities. Additional updates and bulletins might be made within the coming days.

Because it was based in 1989, MusiCares has distributed greater than $60 million to musicians and music folks in want.

Should you want to help its efforts to help music folks in want, go to: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

In case you are a member of the music business in want of help, go to: musicares.org.