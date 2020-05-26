How Betty White, 98, Is Doing During Quarantine

Again in late 2016, a fan even launched a GoFundMe marketing campaign in order that he may personally defend Betty White from something that may come her method. That’s, if she agreed to being protected and all that. The marketing campaign was, at the very least partly, spurred by the truth that so many identified actors, together with Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher, died that yr. White is a nationwide treasure and followers wished to make sure her security. Flash ahead to at present, and it feels like White continues to be discovering a solution to keep protected, wholesome, and busy — even if 2020 is inarguably a lot worse than 2016. Hopefully, White will proceed doing properly.