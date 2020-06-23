How Bill And Ted Celebrated Father’s Day, Because That’s A Thing They Can Do Now

Depart a Remark
The final time we noticed Bill S. Preston and Ted “Theodore” Logan, performed by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves respectively, they have been simply a few younger aspiring musicians who sometimes time traveled. Now years later in Bill & Ted Face the Music, they’re dads, which implies Father’s Day is one thing they will do now.
In order a means of exhibiting their appreciation for all of the completely superior dads on the market, they went to social media and gave a shout out. Test it out:
As you may see from the picture, Bill and Ted are all grown up and have teenage daughters. Brigette Lundy-Paine performs Ted’s daughter, Billie Logan, and Samara Weaving performs Bill’s daughter, Thea Preston. From what we have seen of the film, it seems like all 4 of them may very well be heading into space-time for an additional journey.
For individuals who don’t know the plot, it’s fairly normal Bill & Ted fare. Whereas they have been destined to be rock gods, it seems like issues haven’t precisely panned out that means when the third film kicks off. The Wyld Stallyns play at two-dollar taco nights quite than packed stadiums. So to meet their future and save the universe, they must steal the final word track from themselves sooner or later. Sounds about proper.
After all, Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third film within the trilogy, following Bill & Ted’s Wonderful Journey and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. It’s been a very long time since Bogus Journey launched and, often, franchises simply name it a day with a niche that’s nearly thirty years. However the followers requested for it sufficient that Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves determined to make it a radical actuality.
Plus, with such a big hole, you higher imagine {that a} huge swath of that fanbase is made up of dads who watched Bill & Ted’s Wonderful Journey once they have been children within the ’80s and ’90s, and you’ll guess lots of them will need to share this new movie with their very own kids. With a lot historical past, there’s heavy nostalgia to think about, but it surely appears like the unique author for the primary two, Ed Solomon, had that in thoughts for Bill & Ted Face the Music and tried to attain the tone of Wonderful Journey.
After watching the trailer and listening to what Steven Soderbergh mentioned about it, I believe this may very well be simply the lighthearted and humorous film everybody wants for the summer season. And since Bill & Ted are dads now, it solely is smart that everybody ought to see it with their dads, too. Bill & Ted Face the Music is helmed by Dean Parisot, who additionally directed Galaxy Quest and Enjoyable with Dick and Jane. It is scheduled to be launched on August 14, 2020.
