How Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure’s Time Travel Works

Very similar to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, we don’t see historical past change a lot as we see it from two totally different streams of notion. All the pieces that occurs within the timeline is a fait accompli, and all we’re seeing is how issues ended up shaping as much as embody the outcomes current. Probably the greatest examples is in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Journey, when Ted saves the day by merely interested by going again in time to steal his father’s keys to the police station. Proper after having that thought, Ted checks by the station’s signal, and certain sufficient, the keys that had been lacking in Act 1 had been hidden sooner or later. (Which, humorous sufficient, is a proper the place Bill joked his keys had been in a diversion to permit Ted to flee the home.)