How Bill Pullman Helped Independence Day Change Its Original (Dangerous) Title

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

“As we speak, we rejoice our Doomsday.” Okay, so possibly the alternate title to Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich’s basic blockbuster Independence Day would have impressed a extra becoming tweak to the speech given by Bill Pullman’s President Whitmore. However might it have been any extra becoming than when he roars the precise line, “As we speak, we rejoice our Independence Day”?