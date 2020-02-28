How Birds Of Prey’s Cassandra Cain Became A Real Pickpocket For The DC Movie

It needs to be attention-grabbing to see if Cassandra Cain finally ends up having a bigger function within the DCEU. Birds of Prey ended with she and Harley forming their very own little household, with the femme fatale instructing Cassie the ropes. She hasn’t been listed as a personality in The Suicide Squad, however I am hoping she does pop up no less than as soon as to maintain the continuity of Harley’s arc. Plus, the character finally ends up changing into a brand new Batgirl within the comics, so the storytelling potentialities appear countless.