How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Is Being Impacted By Modern Family Split

But, in accordance with the brand new submitting from Angelina Jolie’s staff (by way of Web page Six), the choose had additionally been part of far more moderen instances, together with the 2018 excessive profile divorce of Modern Family‘s Steve Levitan and his spouse Krista. Whereas Levitan labored a as a co-creator and producer on the ABC comedy, his divorce dragged on for fairly some time given Levitan is a profitable producer in Hollywood and there was some huge cash on the desk and variations over who acquired the cash needed to be hashed out. The divorce went on for 2 years and was seemingly settled, however in accordance with what Angelina Jolie’s lawyer discovered, their divorce continues to be ongoing in 2020 with Decide John W. Ouderkirk and the legal professionals Pitt employed being concerned.