How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Changing Things Up For Season 8

Go away a Remark
Brooklyn Nine-Nine wrapped Season 7 on a contented be aware, with the beginning of Amy and Jake’s child boy. Unsurprisingly, given Jake’s obsession with the movie, the infant’s title was a nod to Die Onerous. The NBC sitcom, which has usually proven off the goofier aspect to the officers working on the 99th precinct, will probably be altering issues up for Season 8 by tackling racism and police brutality.
As protestors take to the streets in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion and calls to finish police brutality, many have questioned whether or not the portrayal of cops on tv will change transferring ahead. In an look on Late Night time with Seth Meyers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews was requested whether or not the present occasions would have an effect on Season 8 of the present. Right here’s what Crews needed to say:
Positively. We truly all bought on a Zoom name simply the opposite day due to what’s taking place on this nation. We have been witnessing so many abuses of energy. We had some somber talks and a few actually, actually eye-opening dialog about learn how to deal with this new season.
It received’t be the primary time Brooklyn Nine-Nine has handled problems with racism. Within the Season four episode “Moo Moo,” Terry Crews’ Lieutenant Terry Jeffords was racially profiled by a fellow police officer whereas in his personal neighborhood. He was almost arrested by the cop till Terry confirmed him his badge, however the level was that he was racially profiled as a result of he was Black and was instantly regarded as suspicious.
There’s no telling how Brooklyn Nine-Nine will deal with present occasions in Season 8 or the way it will influence the present’s storylines, nevertheless it’s good to know that the sequence received’t ignore what’s been happening. Terry Crews even cited present occasions as being a “wake-up name” for the NFL, which has beforehand been criticized for its lack of Black coaches and house owners.
Offscreen, the sitcom’s forged and showrunner Dan Goor donated $100,000 to the Nationwide Bail Fund Community, a corporation devoted to paying the bail and bonds of arrested protestors. Collection star Stephanie Beatriz additionally donated an extra $11,00Zero and inspired different actors who play cops on TV to do the identical.
In the meantime, the cop exhibits presently scheduled to air on TV are dealing with quite a lot of dilemmas. Paramount Networks’ Cops appears to have disappeared fully from the line-up, despite the fact that the long-running sequence’ 33rd season premiere was alleged to air on June 8. A&E additionally pulled new episodes of Stay PD, whereas the Season 2 premiere of Unhealthy Boys’ TV spinoff LA’s Most interesting was postponed in gentle of latest occasions.
All seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are presently streaming on Hulu. For extra on what to look at within the coming months, make sure to take a look at our 2020 summer season TV premiere information.
Add Comment