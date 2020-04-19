How Bruce Willis Got Stuck In Quarantine With His Ex-Wife Demi Moore

Depart a Remark
On the checklist of “awkward coronavirus quarantine companions,” an ex-spouse would seemingly be on the high of most individuals’s lists. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore aren’t most individuals, although. Despite the fact that the previous couple has been divorced for 20 years, a wierd accident has led to them quarantining collectively in Idaho — with out his Willis’ present spouse.
There’s truly various good the explanation why the exes ended up self-isolating collectively. In the years since they separated, they by no means precisely went their separate methods.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have remained shut mates, as they’ve co-parented their kids collectively. They even personal property shut to one another in Solar Valley — and that’s the place they each have been, together with their household, when the unfold of COVID-19 made it needed for hundreds of thousands of Individuals to shelter in place.
A supply acquainted with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s relationship instructed ET that the actor was visiting Solar Valley a few month in the past when the realm turned a coronavirus hotspot. Demi Moore and their kids have been additionally in Solar Valley on the time, and the group collectively selected to take the menace severely and quarantine there, although that meant Bruce Willis can be away from his present spouse, Emma Hemming, and their two kids, who’re quarantining in Los Angeles.
There’s the potential for that state of affairs to develop into extraordinarily awkward for lots of the folks concerned. It’s one factor to remain pleasant with an ex, and fully one other to seek out yourselves below the identical roof with no likelihood of escaping for weeks on finish. From the sounds of it, although, everyone seems to be dealing with it fairly properly.
Bruce Willis remains to be in contact together with his spouse and youthful kids, who perceive why he wanted to remain in Idaho. He’s additionally discovering some artistic methods to remain busy Demi Moore and their grownup brood together with daughters Talulah and Rumer. In keeping with Demi Moore’s Instagram feed, the Willis/Moore crew just lately bonded by, amongst different issues, beginning a ebook membership:
It additionally appears to be like like Bruce Willis might have discovered his second calling whereas on lockdown. Talulah Willis just lately shared a video of her dad serving to her shave her head. Although he doesn’t have a historical past as a hairstylist, he proved to be fairly adept — the outcomes regarded fairly fabulous.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore aren’t the one celebrities who’ve stored us up to date on their quarantining expertise. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stored followers updated whereas they have been being handled for coronavirus in Australia. The Rock is one in every of many who’ve spent an honest period of time speaking with followers in reside chats. And Jared Leto made positive all of us knew that he discovered in regards to the quarantine actually late (due to course he did). It’s nonetheless unclear when everybody will be capable to ease off on the beneficial social distancing measures — so at the very least Bruce Willis and Demi Moore can take consolation in realizing their friendship can stay intact even within the weirdest of conditions.
