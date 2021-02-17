How Cameo Generated $100 Million Last Year From Celebrity Shout-Outs

Social media offers an unprecedented method for stars to attach with their followers — however solely the higher echelons of celebrities have been in a position to convert their on-line presence into chilly, laborious money.

Steven Galanis, co-founder and CEO of Cameo, says his firm is a part of a rising wave of direct-to-fan platforms that’s altering that, by letting a much wider vary of expertise become profitable on-line. On the most recent episode of Selection‘s Strictly Enterprise podcast, Galanis explains how Cameo constructed a booming enterprise by promoting bespoke video shout-outs recorded by its roster of tens of hundreds of celebs.

“The mission of Cameo is to create probably the most customized and genuine fan connections on Earth,” Galanis says.

In 2020, the corporate pulled in gross income of $100 million, 75% of which Cameo paid to expertise. That was up 4.5 instances the yr prior, and the corporate despatched out 1.3 million Cameos final yr alone. Why the surge? Galanis says one purpose is that actors, artists and different expertise discovered themselves with out work throughout COVID-19 — and extra of them turned to Cameo to generate earnings.

At the same time as life has began to return to regular, Galanis says, for well-known expertise, “Cameos and interacting with their followers this manner was has develop into a part of their stack as creators.”

There’s an enormous alternative for Cameo, he argues. Some 50 million individuals around the globe take into account themselves creators, and the “solely resolution to fixing this long-term” — which Galanis identifies because the hole between earnings and fame — “is by going direct-to-fan for monetization.”

Probably the most profitable expertise on Cameo have “an enormous, genuine persona” and are typically actually humorous, says Galanis. In 2020, the No. 1 best-seller was Brian Baumgartner (Kevin from “The Workplace”), adopted by former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, Snoop Dogg and Gilbert Gottfried. In fifth place was Chris Harrison, who’s stepping apart as host of “The Bachelor” after an argument involving his protection of a racial controversy on the courting present. The sixth highest-grossing Cameo creator was Carole Baskin, of “Tiger King” fame, whom Galanis factors out was not even a family title earlier than final yr.

To Galanis, prerecorded celeb movies are only the start for Cameo. The corporate has been testing different fan-engagement options as nicely: Cameo Direct, the place you’ll be able to live-chat chat with celebrities, and Cameo Calls, which connects followers and expertise instantly for reside, one-on-one video calls.

As well as, earlier this month, Cameo partnered with MGM’s American Worldwide Footage for the Feb. 12 premiere of movie “Breaking Information in Yuba County,” below which stars Allison Janney and Bridget Everett have been featured on Cameo with particular messages for followers simply in time for Valentine’s Day — bookable for simply $10 every, with proceeds benefiting the Trevor Venture and COVID-19 aid.

“We consider we’re within the prime of the second inning with Cameo,” Galanis stated. “The bigger imaginative and prescient of Cameo is to construct {the marketplace} for individuals’s time. For X sum of money, you as a fan ought to be capable to pay to do Y exercise with Z particular person that you simply love.”

That stated, sudden points generally crop up when Hollywood celebs join instantly with followers. Lindsay Lohan (who at the moment sells Cameos for $375), not too long ago requested a fan to take down a viral Cameo video through which Lohan supplied phrases of encouragement for the fan to come back out to her mother and father. (Cameo customers have full permission to submit unedited movies on social media, per the corporate.) However Galanis says such conditions are uncommon.

As for what else is subsequent for Cameo, the corporate is on an IPO monitor, in line with Galanis, though he doesn’t have a timeline for a public providing. Cameo has been in talks to lift one other $100 million in funding, at a valuation of $1 billion, per a Bloomberg report; Galanis declined to debate the corporate’s financing actions.

Cameo now has about 200 workers. Galanis, a former gross sales exec at LinkedIn, says the corporate is ramping up hiring within the yr forward. In late 2020, he recruited a number of key execs to spherical out the senior administration staff: Rob Submit, previously Quibi’s chief expertise officer, as CTO; CFO Deb Schwartz (previously with Bustle Digital Group); Mel Steinbach, chief individuals officer (previously with McDonald’s); and COO Brian Frank (former head of worldwide operations at LinkedIn).