How can I stream comedy film How to Build a Woman?

Caitlin Moran’s bestselling semi-autobiographical novel How to Build a Woman has been tailored into a comedy film, starring Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein as Johanna Morrigan, an aspiring rock music critic rising up in Wolverhampton within the early 1990s.

The forged additionally consists of the likes of Emma Thompson, Alfie Allen – as well as to Michael Sheen, Lily Allen, and Mel & Sue among the many stars cameoing as speaking posters of historic figures pinned to Johanna’s bed room wall…

When is How to Build a Woman on Amazon Prime Video?

How to Build a Woman is on the market to watch on Amazon Prime Video from 24th July 2020.

The film was initially due to have a theatrical launch, however due to the lockdown and pandemic the filmmakers opted for a digital launch.

What’s How to Build a Woman about?

Written by Caitlin Moran (and tailored from her novel of the identical identify), the film tells the story of Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein), a fiercely bold younger girl who’s obsessive about music – and manages to reinvent herself as Dolly Wilde, a humorous and impolite rock music critic.

Nevertheless, as Johanna begins to lose sight of herself and act in another way round her household now that she’s the first breadwinner, she could realise that ‘constructing a lady’ is extra complicated than anticipated.

Who’s within the How to Build a Woman forged?

Lead character Johanna Morrigan is performed by Beanie Feldstein within the film.

Alfie Allen performs John Kite, Johanna’s love curiosity, and Emma Thompson additionally stars as Amanda Watson. Different forged members embody Paddy Considine, Chris O’Dowd, Sarah Solemani, Arinzé Kene, Frank Dillane, Tadhg Murphy, Laurie Kynaston, Joanna Scanlan, and Ziggy Heath.

Booksmart actress Feldstein, who additionally performed Saoirse Ronan’s greatest pal in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated story Woman Chook, mentioned that she was honoured to deliver the position to life.

Talking about her casting within the film, she mentioned on Twitter: “The ladies making this film are probably the most heat, vibrant, highly effective, passionate girls ever to exist. I’ve by no means been extra honored than to be part of them on this journey to Wolverhampton, England. @caitlinmoran, thanks for creating the lady I get to construct. You’re astonishing.”(sic)

Is there a How to Build a Woman trailer?

Sure, you can watch the official trailer for the How To Build A Woman adaptation above.

