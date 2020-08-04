How can I watch Elizabeth is Missing on TV? Who is in the cast and what is it about?

Glenda Jackson received a BAFTA TV Award for her shifting portrayal of a girl affected by Alzheimer’s in BBC drama Elizabeth is Missing.

The drama was based mostly on Emma Healey’s ebook of the similar identify, which was an instantaneous success when it hit the cabinets in 2014.

The BBC introduced the story to the small display screen with a feature-length drama starring Jackson and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle in 2019. Learn on for every part you might want to learn about the right way to stream and watch it.

How can I watch Elizabeth is Missing?

As of August 2020, Elizabeth is Missing is not accessible to watch on BBC iPlayer. US viewers can watch the drama on Acorn.

BBC drama Elizabeth is Missing initially aired in the UK on Sunday eighth December at 9pm.

The drama started filming in summer season 2019 after fairly just a few years in improvement.

We’re studying my Elizabeth Is Missing script at present. The shoot begins correct subsequent week. I began work on this adaptation in 2013. Six years in the past. And right here we’re. I can’t fairly imagine it’s actually occurring. I’m vastly grateful to everybody who’s supported me alongside the means. — gibbzer (@gibbzer) July 15, 2019

What is Elizabeth is Missing about?

Elizabeth is Missing is tailored from Emma Healey’s bestselling 2014 novel and stars Glenda Jackson as Maud – a girl scuffling with dementia who should try and piece collectively what has occurred to her finest good friend Elizabeth.

After Elizabeth goes lacking, Maud is satisfied that one thing horrible has occurred, and she units out to unravel the thriller, all the whereas combating towards time as her dementia worsens. As Maud turns into extra forgetful, the distinctions between previous and current start to blur — and she begins to wonder if the thriller is related to the decades-old unsolved disappearance of her personal sister, Sukey…

This 90-minute TV movie was scripted by Andrea Gibb, whose earlier work consists of Swallows and Amazons and a number of episodes of Name the Midwife.

Gibb stated: “I am honoured to have been given the alternative to adapt this stunning story. Emma has created a rare heroine in Maud – she’s humorous, tenacious, loyal – whereas additionally giving us a shifting portrait of dementia from the inside out.”

The BBC’s Piers Wenger added: “Half detective story, half portrait of a fracturing thoughts, Andrea Gibb’s witty, delicate adaptation of Emma Healey’s novel brings this first-hand account of experiencing dementia to life.”

Elizabeth is Missing, which is Healy’s debut novel, hit the prime 5 of the Sunday Instances bestseller listing and received the Costa First Novel Award. You can buy the novel on Amazon proper now.

Elizabeth is Missing cast

The position of Maud is performed by Glenda Jackson, an Oscar-winning actress and former Labour authorities minister who makes her return to the small display screen after greater than 25 years.

On becoming a member of the cast, the 84-year-old actress stated that she was “delighted” to be returning to tv.

“Emma’s novel and Andrea’s screenplay paint the most hanging portrait of a girl in the grip of a devastating situation,” she stated. “I am delighted to be making my return to tv to play Maud, a personality it’s unattainable to not be charmed and moved by.”

Jackson received two Oscars in the 1970s for Girls in Love and A Contact of Class, however she later retired from appearing and entered into politics, serving as a Junior Transport minister underneath Tony Blair.

Nevertheless, in 2015 she returned to the stage, profitable a Tony Award for her efficiency in Three Tall Girls on Broadway.

Peaky Blinders and Bodyguard star Sophie Rundle is additionally in the cast as Maud’s older sister Sukey, who will seem in flashbacks. Fellow Peaky Blinders actor Sam Hazeldine stars as Tom.

Is there a trailer for Elizabeth Is Missing?

Sure, watch it right here.

