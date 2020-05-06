How can I watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race? Is it on Netflix?

Once we heard RuPaul was coming again to serve lockdown realness we knew this may be a present to go down in herstory.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race guarantees a star-studded line up of shock celebrities in addition to a number of the present’s most iconic queens returning to the present, strolling for Mama Ru, Michelle Visage and visitor judges. There’s a money prize up for grabs, however after all it might be donated to charity.

All of it sounds nice, however there’s one massive query: how can we watch the four-part collection right here within the UK?

How can I watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

The present, billed as a ‘particular occasion’, started airing on VH1 final month within the States, and we had been frightened it could be a very long time earlier than we’d have the ability to watch it right here within the UK. However fortunately episodes one and two have turned up on Netflix! And the ultimate two episodes will observe as soon as they’ve aired within the US. Phew, what a reduction.

So now you can watch the 12 thriller superstar contestants battle it out for the title of America’s Subsequent Celebrity Drag Famous person at your earliest comfort (proper now – that’s what working from house is for in spite of everything), simply so long as you’ve bought a Netflix subscription. And if that’s not sufficient you can additionally binge watch the present Drag Race in addition to the All Stars collection, each out there on Netflix now.

Ru Paul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is accessible to watch on Netflix proper now. To see what else is on, don’t overlook to take a look at our TV Information for full listings.