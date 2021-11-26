How Can Online Casinos Legally Operate In India?

Despite more and more states in India banning gambling and specifically online gambling, online casinos still manage to navigate within the federal laws in India to operate completely legally, albeit within a grey area. So, how is it they can operate online and what laws permit this?

Online casinos in India follow one main rule; they aren’t actually registered and physically operational within the borders of India. They are referred to as ‘off-shore’ companies as they operate outside of the jurisdiction of India. This is a result of online gambling not being specifically mentioned within any laws or acts criminalising or regulating it.

The Information Technology Act of 2000 seems to be the most logical place to refer to online gambling as the purpose of this act is to regulate cyber activities. However, this act fails to mention online gambling, giving off-shore companies the green – or grey – light to go ahead. So, as online casinos are able to target or dedicate their site exclusively to Indian players legally, states are beginning to take control of online gambling by banning it in its entirety. States such as Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are such examples where if one is caught gambling online, they could receive fines and even a prison sentence.

For the states where online gambling is legal, it can be hard to find reputable and trustworthy casino as the market becomes more convoluted. In the next section, we cover some ways to separate good casinos from scam sites.

How To Sort The Great Casinos From The Bad

License and regulatory information

A huge question that faces the online gambling industry is ‘how can I be sure my hard-earned money will be safe?’. Finding a reputable and legitimate online casino is paramount to keeping your money safe while using an online casino, and sadly there are many online casinos that are set out to scam people.

All online casinos that are legitimate will be licensed and regulated by one of the accredited auditors around the world, such as the Malta Gaming Authority. You will usually be able to find this information at the bottom of the online casino’s homepage or on a dedicated licensing information page. If you cannot find any licensing information yourself, take the time to get in contact with a member of the customer support team. Here they should give you the full licensing information as well as the regulatory board.

If you are unable to find any licensing information, it is within your best interest to find another online casino.

Finding a reputable casino

It can be hard to cut through the noise with so many online casinos popping up so frequently over the last years.

It's great to be able to see and compare all these areas quickly and easily, especially as all of the casinos reviewed are licensed and regulated.

Payment

Take the time to have a look at how long the payout times are for an online casino. If they seem unreasonable, it could be that they are untrustworthy, especially as many online casinos nowadays offer very quick transfer times.

In addition to this, check out what payment options are available. Many legitimate and trusted online casinos will offer not only a wide range of options, but popular payment options too.

Fair gaming

Look out for an online casino that uses Random Number Generators for their games. This is a way you can be sure the results to games are completely randomised and fair. Many online casinos are proud to share that they use an independent company that tests their games for fairness. You will typically be able to find this information at the bottom of their homepage. A widely used and highly trusted testing agency is eCOGRA, so if you see an online casino with this approval, you can have peace of mind while playing. In the same vein, all the leading casino game software providers like Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, and NetEnt are all licensed providers, so if you see a casino offering their games, you know the site is legitimate.