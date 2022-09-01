How can the use of technology collaborate in the treatment of brain pathologies?

Technology is necessary to have an interdisciplinary and specialized team for the rehabilitation of patients with neurological diseases, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide (Getty Images)

The existence of new channels and forms of intervention, along with the incorporation of new tools to improve treatmentscurrently enable treat pathologies and their consequences to preserve the quality of life of patients.

“Technological innovations and changes in health policies are going to transform the form and content that we use for the rehabilitation of our patients”, says Máximo Zimerman, neurologist and medical director of the CITES INECO center. In this line, the professional indicates that “the possibility of carrying out comprehensive rehabilitation and exhaustive follow-up at the patient’s home through ‘Tele-rehabilitation’ paradigmshas allowed in many cases the continuity of this complex task in times of pandemic “.

Likewise, there are currently platforms that help health professionals perform sophisticated measurements on mobility, analyze the patient’s balance and train complex cognitive processes remotely, through protocols based on clinical evidence that have proven to be effective in addressing a process of remote recovery.

“This is a fundamental tool in a country like ours where there are cities that lack interdisciplinary teams specialized in neurorehabilitation. By this means, from Buenos Aires we can guarantee a recovery process in patients who are in Ushuaia or Jujuy and prepare a specific program for the recovery of patients with stroke, head trauma and Parkinson’s disease, among other pathologies “says Zimerman.

In this line, the professional ensures that apart from technology it is necessary to have an interdisciplinary and specialized team for the rehabilitation of patients with neurological diseases, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neurorehabilitation is nourished and supported by new non-pharmacological therapies such as robotics, virtual reality, biofeedback and non-invasive brain stimulation. “For example, with virtual reality it is possible to recreate challenging and functional situations and tasks that in the real world the patient could not execute with the same precision also allowing the intensity and difficulty to be programmed according to the therapeutic objectives and the individual circumstances of each patient”, affirms the neurologist.

With virtual reality, challenging and functional situations and tasks can be recreated that in the real world the patient could not perform with the same precision, also allowing the intensity and difficulty to be programmed based on the therapeutic objectives and the individual circumstances of each patient (Getty Images )

In turn, the use of technology has shown its effectiveness in children with neurodevelopmental disorders, since they may encounter greater limitations in the development of communication and social interaction skills. “The absence of communication and the development of verbal language impacts the daily development of the child and their quality of life, being essential to provide external support to promote more assertive and functional communications” comments Soledad La Scaleia, therapeutic coordinator in the area of ​​neurodevelopment and CEA of CITES INECO.

In this line, the Augmentative and Alternative Communication Systems (SAAC) are taught with the aim that the person can communicate to another through images, managing to promote linguistic interactions. These technological tools help people with limited verbal communication to express requests, share their thoughts, emotions, opinions, desires and needs, optimizing their inclusion and social interaction.

Currently there are platforms that help health professionals perform sophisticated measurements on mobility, analyze the patient’s balance and train complex cognitive processes remotely (Getty Images)

“The presence of electronic communicators allows people with impaired verbal language to communicate with another person through the use of pictograms. At the same time, it favors autonomy, the reduction of disruptive behaviors and, as it is a flexible and adaptable tool to the needs and learning pace of each subject, it reduces the presence of frustration in the face of error”, concludes the CITES INECO specialist.

In relation to this topic, the Ineco Foundation will be holding the 14th International Scientific Symposium “Artificial Intelligence Applied to the Clinic”, where different experts will delve into the challenges and advantages of big data in neuropsychiatry.

