How can today’s youth become Bhagat Singh? PM Modi answered the question

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also discussed the birth anniversary of Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh during his popular radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. During this, Prime Minister Modi also replied to the question of Ajay Kumar of Hyderabad on Namo app, in which he asked how today's youth can become Bhagat Singh? Answering this question, Prime Minister Modi said, see, whether we can become Bhagat Singh or not, but country love like Bhagat Singh, the passion to do something for the country, of course, we are in everyone's heart. This will be our greatest tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Prime Minister Modi said, tomorrow, on September 28, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh. Can you imagine, a government that ruled such a large part of the world, that it was said that the sun never sets under his rule. Such a powerful government, was frightened by a 23-year-old man.

Speaking about the life of Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Modi said that 1919 was the year. The British rule was slaughtered in Jallianwala Bagh. After this massacre, a 12-year-old boy went to the spot. He was stunned, wondering how anyone could be so ruthless? He started burning in the fire of innocent anger. In the same Jallianwala Bagh, he vowed to fight against the British rule. He was an innocent and no martyr Veer Bhagat Singh.

Prime Minister Modi said that while Shaheed Bhagat Singh was mighty as well as a scholar, he was also a thinker. Without worrying about his life, Bhagat Singh and his Krantiveer companions carried out such bold tasks, which contributed a lot to the independence of the country. Another beautiful aspect of the life of Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh is that he understood the importance of teamwork very well. His dedication to Lala Lajpat Rai or his association with revolutionaries including Chandrashekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Rajguru, personal pride was never important to him. Prime Minister Modi said, as long as they live, they only live for one mission and for that they sacrificed themselves. That mission was to liberate India from injustice and British rule.