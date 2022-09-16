How Carlos III found out that his mother was dying: “Everything was silence”

Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain and her son Charles

On Thursday, September 8, the world was moved by the news that Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland had died at the age of 96, after having reigned for seven decades. She is the longest-serving monarch on the British throne.

Her doctors were in charge of communicating that her health had deteriorated considerably, to the point that they publicly expressed their concern, thus forcing the closest relatives of the queen to have to travel urgently to the Balmoral house in Scotland, to accompany her in her litter.

But how did Charles, the eldest son and heir to the throne of Queen Elizabeth, find out that his mother was dying?

the king would received a phone call from his mother, which was described as “frantic” and that moments later “everything was silent”according to the reconstruction of the event made by direct witnesses.

The main of them is Jenna Bush Hagerdaughter of former US President George Bush, who was about to interview the now Queen Consort Camila when an assistant was heard running down the hall to where they were to communicate the message.

Minutes later, both Carlos and Camila urgently boarded a helicopter to travel to Balmoral Castle where Queen Elizabeth II was dying.

Carlos and Camilia about to board a flight

Jenna Bush assured that for members of the royal family, the news of the queen’s health “came a surprise”.

The writer dined with then-Prince Charles the night before the queen’s death. “It was a nice dinner, she told me that her ‘beloved wife’ couldn’t wait to meet me the next day (for the interview).”

“I think it was a surprise, we had a spectacular night, we had a very happy conversation, so I think it was a surprise,” Bush said.

Regarding how was the moment when Carlos was informed of what was happening, the writer recounted: “We heard noise and they came to tell us to please keep quiet because the now King Carlos was answering a call in his office, then we heard a helicopter take off and they came to tell us ´their interview was postponed, they just went to Balmoral´… they said ´the queen is sick and they left because they must be with her´”.

American writer Jenna Bush Hager

For his part, the journalist Jack Roystonin charge of carrying the source related to royal affairs for the environment Newsweeksaid that, “Carlos and Camilla were in Dumfries House”, at the time of being informed of the situation of Elizabeth II.

“Camilla was actually about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard running footsteps in the hallway.”assured.

“When Carlos got the call he asked to keep quiet, the next thing he knew Carlos and Camilla were in a helicopter. And that was at 12:30, so it was exactly the same time they told us, “Royston added in statements to the program “The Royal Beat” in the middle True Royalty.

Hours later, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen Elizabeth II of England.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow”, the royal family posted on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, draped in a royal banner and adorned with the imperial state crown, is displayed during her state reception at Westminster Hall in London, Britain

The Queen Isabel II will be buried on Monday September 19 in a private ceremony at the castle of Windsorthis was announced this Thursday by the Royal House, while thousands and thousands of people paraded through its burning chapel in London after passing a eight kilometer queue.

The death of the monarch at the age of 96, a week ago, ended the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom and his life deserves”a fitting tribute”, he explained Edward Fitzalan-HowardDuke of Norfolk, the person who has been preparing the funeral for two decades.

“The respect, admiration and affection that was professed for the queen make our task (…) an honor and a great responsibility,” he added in an informative meeting with the press.

The monarch will receive private burial in a family chapel of the church of San Jorge Monday at 7:30 p.m. local time, at the castle of Windsorthe great royal residence to the west of Londonafter a funeral service.

KEEP READING:

The United Kingdom prohibited the entry of the official Chinese delegation to the funeral chapel of Elizabeth II

Finally, Charles III agreed to allow Prince Harry to dress in military uniform at the queen’s funeral.

The houses, fields and palaces to which Carlos III will have to say goodbye after his proclamation as king