How ‘CBS This Morning’ Rolled With Three Studio Moves in One Week Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Simply because the March 18 version of “CBS This Morning” ended at 9 a.m. ET, government producer Diana Miller was knowledgeable that the present’s studio was about to be shut down for the second time in every week due to the specter of publicity to the coronavirus.

As Miller’s workforce scrambled to seek out different studio choices for the remainder of the week, they shortly eyed the Ed Sullivan Theater down the highway from the CBS Broadcast Heart on West 57th Avenue.

The area’s traditional occupant, “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” was shut down, like dozens of different leisure packages that went darkish final week as the general public well being disaster intensified. As a information program, “CBS This Morning” qualifies as an important service, in comparison with Colbert’s late-night 123 hour that usually features a stay studio viewers.

CBS Information president Susan Zirinsky reached out to Chris Licht, “Late Present” government producer and in addition a CBS Information veteran who launched the present iteration of the community’s morning present in early 2012. Quickly “CTM” technicians and crew members have been making a beeline for the Sullivan theater at Broadway and 56th Avenue.

“We did it in lower than a 24 hour turnaround,” Miller advised Selection. “It’s the third time we’ve moved in every week.”

The 2-hour stay present delivered the next morning, March 19, was compelling, seat-of-the-pants broadcast information that completely mirrored these unsettled instances. Anchors Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil rose to the event, demonstrating their professionalism as they steered the ship from an unfamiliar wheelhouse.

The Preparation of the “Late Present” set, with its many big LED screens, was difficult by the truth that entry to the CBS Broadcast Heart was restricted after one other staffer examined constructive for the extremely contagious COVID-19 virus that threatens to overwhelm the U.S. well being care system.

“I couldn’t even promise them teleprompters at first,” Miller mentioned of the “CTM” anchor trio. “They’re so versatile. It’s so clear that they need to be on the air. They’re extremely resilient, constructive and curious. They’re the face of the operation and they’re good at preserving us all calm.”

King addressed the studio swap on the prime of the March 19 present, telling viewers that their common dwelling on 57th Avenue was as soon as once more closed “out of an abundance of warning.”

“We need to be very cautious,” King advised viewers. “We’re taking this very significantly as I do know you might be too.”

The disruption to plain TV information manufacturing processes throughout city have amounted to a throwback to an earlier TV period when communication between anchors, correspondents in the sector and producers weren’t as seamless as they often are right this moment. At one level on March 19, as Mason tossed to a industrial break, he sought to provide the precise time however had to go searching sheepishly and ask with fun, “The place’s the clock?”

Miller credited the anchors for his or her talent at speaking with the manufacturing workers via their on-air feedback. Everyone is scrambling to maintain up with the heightened tempo of the coronavirus information cycle, and it’s tougher to do with out all of their traditional tech instruments at hand.

“There’s quite a bit much less capability for [in-ear communication]. Everyone seems to be plugged in to their telephones always. “There’s been a variety of texting and old style cellphone calls,” he mentioned.

The “CTM” workforce, like their colleagues at information retailers all around the world, have been working around the clock underneath extraordinarily difficult circumstances. They’re tasked with masking the largest story in years with a skeleton crew in the studio and essential manufacturing staffers working from dwelling in accordance with state and federal social distancing tips. The present has included interview segments carried out by streaming video convention calls, together with King’s one-on-one with Fb COO Sheryl Sandberg, in addition to common stories delivered from the Manhattan residence of CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers.



CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS Information

The present’s three main medical contributors — Dr. David Agus, Dr. Jonathan LaPook and Dr. Tara Narula — have been working extra time to assist present in-depth reporting on the story. “CTM” started devoting its full second hour to coronavirus protection through the week of March 2. That focus helped them be higher outfitted with data and experience because the disaster accelerated, Miller mentioned.

“We’re actually making an attempt to maintain the panic stage at a minimal and feed individuals the details as a lot as we are able to,” Miller mentioned. “We’re taking the lead from our reporters and our docs who’ve been unimaginable.”

Narula in explicit has targeted on the hazard to well being care employees amid a scarcity of protecting gear and key provides.

“We’re going to keep on that angle of how this impacts the first-responders who’ve to decide on between their jobs and their households,” Miller mentioned.

“CTM” has additionally sought to leaven the onerous information with a gradual provide of feel-good segments highlighting moments of kindness and generosity demonstrated by on a regular basis individuals.

“We’re seeing a brand new stage of humanity on the market that’s touching,” Miller mentioned. “As a lot as we’re sharing the small print and the details about this disaster we are attempting to indicate that individuals are balancing their lives with hope and by making connections they didn’t have earlier than. It’s our job to indicate this.”

After “CTM” was moved out of CBS Broadcast Heart the primary time final week, the present turned to CBS Information bureaus in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and London for assist with modifying segments and for technical help that they couldn’t simply replicate.

On March 12 and March 13, “CTM” originated from a set at CBS’ Washington, D.C. bureau. The present returned to West 57th Avenue from March 16-18 earlier than transferring to the Sullivan Theater.

Outfitting the “Late Present” set was trickier than transferring into a unique CBS Information facility as a result of the Sullivan Theater’s management room is just not excellent for the wants of a stay newscast, whereas the on-stage technical components have been extra elaborate. To assist fill the broader shiny-floor area, the “CTM” workforce grabbed the big oblong-shaped desk utilized by anchors Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King on the Feb. 25 Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina. The additional extensive berth permits anchors and company to sit down at the very least six ft aside per social distancing tips.

“CTM’s” commonplace opening characteristic is its “Eye-Opener,” a 90-second quick-cut reel of the largest information tales from the earlier 24 hours. Miller wasn’t positive the phase could be produced for the March 19 version due to modifying difficulties.

“Proper up till we aired I used to be unsure if we have been going to have the Eye-Opener,” she mentioned. “The workforce knew it was a precedence since you by no means need to lose that opening. When it ran I breathed a sigh of reduction.”

Having stories come from houses of correspondents is a accountable option to mannequin social distancing methods for viewers. If the intros and outros are a bit extra ragged than traditional, so be it.

“It’s very actual to viewers’ experiences at dwelling,” Miller mentioned. “They’re capable of see that Vlad’s working from dwelling. We had [correspondent] Meg Oliver in her kitchen whereas her children have been being dwelling schooled. Our strategy is to guarantee that we’re getting the perfect interviews. If it appears a bit fuzzier or not framed the way in which knowledgeable digital camera operator would — that’s the brand new regular.”

The enormity of masking the worldwide response to the coronavirus outbreak has given the “CTM” workers a robust sense of urgency and mission, even because the stepped-up tempo of labor has been overwhelming and exhausting, Miller mentioned.

“Generally you’re masking issues that solely enchantment to slices of the inhabitants,” Miller mentioned. “We’re listening to from so many individuals and discovering so many angles and tricks to comply with. It’s uncommon that you’ve got a whole information group engaged on a single subject and its many aspects. This has strengthened us as a company.”

(Pictured prime: Anthony Mason, Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil anchor the March 19 version of “CBS This Morning” from the Ed Sullivan Theater)